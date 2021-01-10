"Felt like your voice changed my genetic code": Jacksepticeye on hearing Corpse Husband's voice

In a recent stream, Seán “Jacksepticeye” William McLoughlin provided a hilarious response after hearing Corpse Husband’s voice while playing Among Us.

Corpse Husband is a horror-narration YouTuber who has begun playing Among Us with quite a few internet streamers over recent months. His “deep” voice has garnered a lot of attention.

Corpse Husband was featuring in a Jacksepticeye stream when this incident took place. Jacksepticeye isn't the first person to have been startled by Corpse Husband's voice; that's for certain.

Jacksepticeye provides a hilarious reaction upon hearing Corpse Husband’s voice

Jacksepticeye could be seen streaming when Corpse Husband’s voice boomed in the background. Jacksepticeye was caught completely unaware.

“Holy sh*t! You scared the crap out of me”.

Both Corpse Husband and jacksepticeye burst into fits of laughter. Jacksepticeye went on to make another observation on Corpse Husband’s voice.

“It was like right into my brain. Felt like your voice changed my genetic code!”

This has to go down as one of the funnier reactions to Corpse Husband's voice. Corpse Husband was of this opinion himself before burst into laughter once again.

Once Corpse had calmed down, he stated that Jacksepticeye’s take on his voice was one of the best yet and praised it as fully original.

“I have never heard that one before. That’s like a fully original one I have never heard,” Corpse said.

Corpse Husband’s has confirmed that his voice is a direct result of his medical condition GERD, which results in the pushing up of stomach acids through the esophagus.

Over time, Corpse Husband’s voice has reached its current form and is expected to get even grittier in the future.

Corpse’s has recently expressed his desire to quit streaming and commit his energies to a music career. His fans will be fine with anything as long as he has a career that they can follow. However, it is a decision for the future.