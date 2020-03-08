×
FFIC League Circuit: Team Nawabzaade is leading the overall standings at the end of week 2

Arun Sablok
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 08 Mar 2020, 21:32 IST

Top 6 teams after week 2 of League Circuit
Top 6 teams after week 2 of League Circuit

Week 2 of Free Fire Indian Championship League Circuit has concluded, and we are now just 1 week away from the LAN Finale that will be taking place in Kolkata. Day 2 of Week 2 saw teams from Group A and Group D fighting out for Booyahs in four games. Even though Team Nawaabzade, which is from Group B did not feature today, they are still leading the overall standings by a mile. Desert God from Group D had fantastic showing on Day 2 of Week 2 and is now sitting behind Team Nawaabzade on the second position. Here are the overall standings after Week 2 of the League Circuit-

  1. Team Nawabzaade- 3560 points
  2. Desert God- 2515 points
  3. Bandra 50- 2080 points
  4. NAMOONEY- 2065 points
  5. Team Arya- 1965 points
  6. Team Nightmare- 1730 points
  7. KINGZ GOD- 1585 points
  8. Fatal 4- 1585 points
  9. THE MAFIA'S- 1505 points
  10. DEVIL DAD- 1475 points
  11. Lucky Boys- 1275 points
  12. Atp Kings- 1210 points
  13. FAB SOUL- 1170 points
  14. Western Tigers- 1140 points
  15. onLY Bhai's- 1040 points
  16. TG- 995 points
  17. Gully Gang- 745 points
  18. Unity Squad- 735 points
  19. IND PUNISHERS- 630 points
  20. DM Esports- 570 points
  21. JaanBaaz- 530 points
  22. Bot Army- 4430 points
  23. THE UNDERDOG YT- 320 points
  24. Increasers- 175 points

FFIC 2020 League Circuit will resumre for its final week of play on March 14, where all the teams will competete for 12 available spots in LAN Finale.

Published 08 Mar 2020, 21:31 IST
Garena Free Fire
