FFIC League Circuit: Team Nawabzaade is leading the overall standings at the end of week 2

Top 6 teams after week 2 of League Circuit

Week 2 of Free Fire Indian Championship League Circuit has concluded, and we are now just 1 week away from the LAN Finale that will be taking place in Kolkata. Day 2 of Week 2 saw teams from Group A and Group D fighting out for Booyahs in four games. Even though Team Nawaabzade, which is from Group B did not feature today, they are still leading the overall standings by a mile. Desert God from Group D had fantastic showing on Day 2 of Week 2 and is now sitting behind Team Nawaabzade on the second position. Here are the overall standings after Week 2 of the League Circuit-

Team Nawabzaade- 3560 points Desert God- 2515 points Bandra 50- 2080 points NAMOONEY- 2065 points Team Arya- 1965 points Team Nightmare- 1730 points KINGZ GOD- 1585 points Fatal 4- 1585 points THE MAFIA'S- 1505 points DEVIL DAD- 1475 points Lucky Boys- 1275 points Atp Kings- 1210 points FAB SOUL- 1170 points Western Tigers- 1140 points onLY Bhai's- 1040 points TG- 995 points Gully Gang- 745 points Unity Squad- 735 points IND PUNISHERS- 630 points DM Esports- 570 points JaanBaaz- 530 points Bot Army- 4430 points THE UNDERDOG YT- 320 points Increasers- 175 points

FFIC 2020 League Circuit will resumre for its final week of play on March 14, where all the teams will competete for 12 available spots in LAN Finale.