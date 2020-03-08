FFIC League Circuit: Team Nawabzaade is leading the overall standings at the end of week 2
Modified 08 Mar 2020, 21:32 IST
Week 2 of Free Fire Indian Championship League Circuit has concluded, and we are now just 1 week away from the LAN Finale that will be taking place in Kolkata. Day 2 of Week 2 saw teams from Group A and Group D fighting out for Booyahs in four games. Even though Team Nawaabzade, which is from Group B did not feature today, they are still leading the overall standings by a mile. Desert God from Group D had fantastic showing on Day 2 of Week 2 and is now sitting behind Team Nawaabzade on the second position. Here are the overall standings after Week 2 of the League Circuit-
- Team Nawabzaade- 3560 points
- Desert God- 2515 points
- Bandra 50- 2080 points
- NAMOONEY- 2065 points
- Team Arya- 1965 points
- Team Nightmare- 1730 points
- KINGZ GOD- 1585 points
- Fatal 4- 1585 points
- THE MAFIA'S- 1505 points
- DEVIL DAD- 1475 points
- Lucky Boys- 1275 points
- Atp Kings- 1210 points
- FAB SOUL- 1170 points
- Western Tigers- 1140 points
- onLY Bhai's- 1040 points
- TG- 995 points
- Gully Gang- 745 points
- Unity Squad- 735 points
- IND PUNISHERS- 630 points
- DM Esports- 570 points
- JaanBaaz- 530 points
- Bot Army- 4430 points
- THE UNDERDOG YT- 320 points
- Increasers- 175 points
FFIC 2020 League Circuit will resumre for its final week of play on March 14, where all the teams will competete for 12 available spots in LAN Finale.Published 08 Mar 2020, 21:31 IST
