Fields of Mistria: How to get pets

Pets in Fields of Mistria are loyal companions that tag along while you tend to your farm. Whether you choose a cat or a dog, pets aren’t just for show — they can help you gather resources and make daily tasks much easier. Whether you’re a new player or returning after an update, you’ll have to wait for a special in-game event before you can bring home a furry friend.

Here’s how to unlock, customize, and make the most of your pet in Fields of Mistria.

Getting pets in Fields of Mistria

Customize your pet's appearance (Image via NPC Studio)

The Pet dream event

Getting a pet isn’t something you actively do — it happens automatically in a dream sequence.

Following the March 2025 update, current players will have a pet dream cutscene the first time they sleep.

New players will, however, have to wait until the night of Spring 7 before the dream event occurs.

If you’re eager to get a pet as soon as possible, avoid skipping time before Spring 7.

In the dream, you will get to select a few options with regard to your pet. This will include whether you prefer a cat or dog, its look, gender, and name. You can input a personal name or use the random name generator if you are stuck.

Waking up with a new best friend

After the dream ends, the next morning starts as usual, but this time your pet is waiting for you outside. It will follow you inside and make itself at home. The game then gives you a quick tutorial on how pets work, explaining their affection system and tasks.

As of the second major update, players can only have one pet — so choose wisely.

Customizing pets in Fields of Mistria

1) Changing your Pet’s appearance

Unlike many games that lock you into your choices, Fields of Mistria lets you change your pet’s look at any time. Here is how to do so:

Go to the pet section in your journal, which can be found under the animal tab.

Select a different breed or color if you want a change.

You can even swap between a cat and a dog whenever you like.

Since both species behave the same way and perform identical tasks, there’s no disadvantage to choosing one over the other.

2) Unlocking Pet accessories

As you progress, you’ll gain access to pet accessories, allowing you to dress up your companion. While the full list of accessories isn’t available yet, it’s expected that future updates will add more customization options.

What can you do with pets in Fields of Mistria?

A still from Fields of Mistria (Image via NPC Studio)

1) Build affection

Pets don’t require food, so you don’t have to worry about feeding them meals, but you can increase their affection in three ways:

Petting them.

Giving them treats.

Carrying them.

Building affection might not seem important at first, but a happy pet is more efficient at gathering resources.

2) Gather resources

Your pet isn’t just a cute companion — it’s a hardworking little helper. Through the pet tab in your journal, you can assign them to search for resources, including:

Forageable items

Wood

Stone

This is particularly useful when you’re focused on expanding your farm or constructing buildings but don’t have time to collect materials yourself.

One catch — pets don’t work in the rain. So if the weather is bad, don’t expect any resource deliveries.

