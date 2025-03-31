Fields of Mistria: The State of the Mines quest walkthrough

The mines are a vast area in Fields of Mistria, but they are not easily accessible. Considering this is a life simulation title, it comes as no surprise that there is a vast map available in the game, with lots of quests and activities to do. Interestingly enough, the mines in question have been shut down for safety purposes, and you need to get them opened in order to complete the State of the Mines quest.

Ad

The basic objective here is to persuade Errol to open the mines for you. Read further to learn how to do so and complete the State of the Mines quest in Fields of Mistria.

Completing the State of the Mines quest in Fields of Mistria

Talk to Errol and Eiland inside the Mine (Image via NPC || YouTube/@gameCMD)

First things first, you will need to locate the mines. This area can be found in The Narrows, to the left of the museum. As mentioned above, to unlock/re-open the mines, you will first have to talk to Errol. He is an important NPC in the game who was previously in charge of the mines and supervised the entire area and other mine workers.

Ad

Trending

Even though he is now a member of the Historical Society and works in the museum, he can still help you out in re-opening the mines. But nothing comes without a cost. Errol will only agree to help you out if you assist him in raising the Town Rank to level tenth.

Read more: How to unlock every Tool in Fields of Mistria

This can be done in various ways, such as completing small activities like repairing the town bridge or donating items to the museum. You must spend some time doing these fun little activities, which are actually pretty simple to do. You just need to complete a few daily quests that are offered by other villagers. These typically include basic activities like farming and fishing.

Ad

Once you finally manage to reach Town Level 10 in the game, you will receive a letter from Errol and Eiland. Meet them at the entrance of the mines, and as a reward, you will receive 1 Copper Ingot unit.

Also read: Fields of Mistria: Location of all multi-season insects

Now that the mines are finally unlocked, you can go inside after reading the brief tutorial about the mines.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.