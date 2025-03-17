Fields of Mistria: Location of all multi-season insects

Catching bugs is an exciting aspect of Fields of Mistria, allowing you to explore different locations and collect various insects. While some bugs only appear in specific seasons, others can be found throughout multiple seasons or even all year.

Knowing when and where to find these insects is essential for completing the Museum repertoire, and expanding your private collection too.

This guide will help you locate all multi-season insects in the game, along with mines and deep woods insects.

Multi-season insects location guide in the Fields on Mistria

1) Year-Round Insects

You can find several bugs on the beach (Image via NPC Studio || YouTube/@ kmhusky)

Some insects can be found in every season, including winter. Most of these are located along the Beach, but there is one rare exception. The Fuzzy Moth appears all over Mistria, but is a rare spawn. It only appears between 8 PM and 2 AM, when the weather is sunny or windy.

The Beach is home to several insects that can be caught at any time, regardless of the weather. These include the Beach Hopper, Hermit Crab, Relic Crab, Sand Bug, Surf Beetle, Waterbug, and Pond Skater. These insects do not have specific time restrictions, making the Beach a great location for year-round bug-catching.

2) Spring, Summer, and Fall Insects

Hoppers are only found at certain times of the day (Image via NPC Studio || YouTube/@ kmhusky)

Some insects thrive in warmer months but disappear during winter, and most of them are found in central Mistria and its surrounding areas. Ants can be found all over Mistria at any time of the day and in any weather. Bumblebees and Grasshoppers are active between 6 AM and 8 PM, but they only appear when the weather is sunny or windy.

The Hummingbird Hawk Moth can be spotted all over Mistria without any time or weather restrictions. The Lightning Dragonfly is a bit different, as it only appears in The Narrows and The Eastern Road when it rains between 6 AM and 8 PM.

The Praying Mantis and Question Mark Butterfly both prefer sunny or windy days, but unlike the Grasshopper and Bumblebee, they can appear at any time of the day. The Redhead Worm is available all over Mistria without any restrictions. The Rhinoceros Beetle is more selective, only appearing at night between 8 PM and 2 AM.

Special multi-season insects in the Fields of Mistria

1) Deep woods insects

You can find special bugs sometimes (Image via NPC Studio || YouTube/@ kmhusky)

The Deep Woods is a newly introduced biome in Fields of Mistria, offering fresh resources, creatures, and collectibles. This area is home to several unique insects.

The Windleaf Butterfly appears in sunny or windy weather at any time of the day. The Mote Firefly is also active in sunny or windy conditions but only spawns at night between 8 PM and 2 AM. The Loam Caterpillar, Dragon Horn Beetle, and Singing Katydid have no time or weather restrictions, making them easier to find in the Deep Woods.

2) Mines insects

Unlike other bugs, those found in the Mines are unaffected by seasons since they live underground. Each section of the Mine accommodates its own individual set of insects.

Renowned for their span from floors 1 to 20, the Upper Mines are home to Copper Nugget Beetles, Lantern Moths, Mine Crickets, Worms, and Tunnel Millipedes. Further in the mines, the Tide Caverns in between floors 21 and 40 have beetles like the Coral Mantis, Hermit Snail, Puddle Spider, Sea Scarab, and Waterfly.

In the Deep Earth region on floors 41 to 60, Crystal Wing Moths and the Crystalline Cricket breed along with Deep Earthworms, Gem Shard Caterpillar, and Rock Roaches. Lava Caves, at the bottommost of the Mines, have the most unique insects in the Fields of Mistria - Fire Wasp, Cooktop Beetle, Lava Snail, Smoke Moth, and Diamond Beetle.

Some insects only appear at specific hours, so checking the time before searching is highly important. For most players, the Rhinoceros Beetle only spawns at night, while others like the Bumblebee and Grasshopper are active during the day. Weather conditions also affect bug spawns. The Lightning Dragonfly only appears when it rains, while many other insects prefer sunny or windy conditions.

Exploring different areas increases your chances of finding a variety of insects. The Beach is a great location for catching year-round bugs, while forests, ponds, and caves provide unique species that cannot be found elsewhere. Some insects, like the Fuzzy Moth, are rare and require patience. If a bug does not appear immediately, returning at a different time or under different weather conditions may improve your chances.

