Fields of Mistria: What gift should you give Valen

Valen is the town doctor in Fields of Mistria, and the only one at that. She is dedicated to keeping the villagers healthy. When she is not working, Valen likes to spend time at the museum, the beach, or the Manor House. On Friday nights, she relaxes at the bar, which can be a good opportunity to meet her in Fields of Mistria.

If you want to get closer to Valen and pursue a romantic relationship with her in the game, this guide will help you understand her better and give her the gifts she wants.

Best gifts for Valen in Fields of Mistria

Valen likes gifts she can use in her experiments (Image via NPC Studio || YouTube/@Babytappy)

Giving gifts is a key part of building a relationship with Valen. She has a preference for healthy food and sophisticated flavors. Here are some gifts that Valen loves alongside the ones that she hates:

1) Loved gifts

The best way to make a strong impression on Valen is by giving her items she loves. These gifts will help you strengthen your bond with her quickly. The gifts she loves include beet, beet salad, beet soup, deep sea soup, dragon scale, harvest plate, rosemary garlic noodles, summer salad, sushi platter, and vegetable platter.

2) Neutral gifts

Valen will accept most other items without much enthusiasm. These gifts will not increase or decrease her affection significantly.

3) Disliked gifts

Avoid giving Valen anything from the list of universal dislikes, as this will lower her affection toward you.

4) Hated gift

The one thing Valen hates the most is a red toadstool. Giving her this item will harm your relationship, so it is best to avoid it altogether.

Heart events for Valen

Four heart events with Valen (Image via NPC Studio || YouTube/@Babytappy)

As you grow closer to Valen, you will unlock heart events that reveal more about her personality and backstory. These events occur every two hearts and provide opportunities to strengthen your relationship.

1) Two Heart event

After reaching two hearts with Valen, you will receive a notice on the town’s message board about a free clinical check-up. When you visit her office, you will find Valen treating Hayden, the rancher, who is not the easiest patient.

Valen will ask you to help her by fetching something from the basement. When she hesitates to explain what is in the basement, it is important to respect her privacy. Being supportive without pushing her to reveal too much will earn her trust.

2) Four Heart event

Once you reach four hearts, Valen will send you a letter asking for help with medicinal research. She will request some peat for her work. Once you deliver it, she will open up about her research and hint at a secret project. The best way to respond is by reassuring her that her secret is safe with you. Offering to participate in her experiment with a touch of humor will also help strengthen your bond.

3) Six Heart event

At six hearts, Valen will invite you to meet her at the bathhouse, where she will have a tense conversation with Juniper. Juniper will question Valen’s research and abilities. The best way to support Valen in this situation is by standing up for her and acknowledging the hard work she has put into her research. Defending her will increase her trust in you and deepen your connection.

Give Valen her favorite gifts regularly to increase her affection quickly. Pay attention to her schedule and visit her at the right times to increase your chances of triggering heart events.

Be supportive and understanding during heart events, especially when Valen shows vulnerability. Respect her privacy when it comes to her personal life and research. Rushing her to open up may cause her to pull away.

Valen may appear reserved at first, but getting to know her will reveal a warm and dedicated person. Her commitment to the town and her passion for helping others make her an admirable and caring partner. With patience and the right approach, you can build a meaningful relationship with her and possibly a future together in Fields of Mistria.

