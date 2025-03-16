How to romance Hayden in Fields of Mistria

Hayden — who lives and works on Sweetwater Farm — is one of the romanceable characters in Fields of Mistria. As your closest neighbor and a dedicated rancher, Hayden takes great pride in raising his prize-winning chicken, Henrietta.

If you want to build a romantic relationship with Hayden, you'll need to raise your friendship level by talking to him regularly and giving him gifts he loves. This guide will walk you through strengthening your bond with Hayden and unlocking his heart events.

Romancing Hayden in Fields of Mistria

Hayden spends most of his time at his farm (Image via NPC Studio || YouTube/@Symanie)

Hayden enjoys moving around a lot throughout the day, which makes searching for him quite challenging. He spends most of his time working at his farm or in the downtown area.

He likes to roam around the ruins in spring and the beach during summer. On Friday nights, he spends time at the inn, where he enjoys playing cards with friends.

Hayden is the easiest character to gain friendship points with in Fields of Mistria due to the number of gifts he loves receiving. He has quite a few items that he values and offers a lot of friendship points in return to help build a new relationship. Increased affection with him leads to more heart events that help you to understand him better as a person, strengthening your relationship.

Best Gifts for Hayden

1) Loved Gifts

Hayden likes farm products as gifts (Image via NPC Studio || YouTube/@Symanie)

Hayden’s favorite gifts include high-quality farm products like Golden Butter, Golden Cheese, and Golden Eggs, as well as dishes like Pumpkin Pie and Vegetable Quiche. He also loves the Stone Horse, making it a valuable gift to keep on hand.

2) Liked Gifts

If you don’t have any of his loved gifts, Hayden is also happy to receive items like Apple Pie, Cheese, Coffee, and Mushroom Steak Dinner. Drinks such as Tea with Lemon and desserts like Lemon Pie and Coconut Cream Pie are also safe bets.

3) Disliked and Hated Gifts

Avoid giving Hayden fish or fish-based dishes, as he dislikes all of them. His least favorite gift is the Sushi Platter, so steer clear of that if you want to keep your friendship level growing smoothly in Fields of Mistria.

Heart Events with Hayden

1) Two Heart Event

Six heart event with Hayden (Image via NPC Studio || YouTube/@Symanie)

After reaching two hearts, Hayden will invite you to a gathering at his farm. During the event, you’ll have a chance to interact with Hayden and Henrietta. While you can choose any dialogue option, it’s best to be kind to both Hayden and Henrietta, as he cares deeply for his chicken.

2) Four Heart Event

At four hearts, Hayden will ask you to visit his farm to help with excess chicken feed. While you’re helping him, Hayden will express his concerns about Henrietta’s social skills. Encouraging him to help Henrietta adjust to the community will strengthen your bond. Suggesting that they try socializing with Henrietta or taking her on an outing will show that you support him.

3) Six Heart Event

Once you reach six hearts, Hayden will invite you to the general store to help Henrietta interact with the townspeople. You’ll go on a picnic in the woods afterward, where Hayden will express his nervousness about how Henrietta will handle the experience. Reassuring Hayden and encouraging Henrietta to engage with others will lead to a positive outcome for both of them.

To build your relationship quickly, aim to give Hayden one of his loved gifts every day. Consistent interaction is key, so make sure to talk to him regularly and keep track of where he’s spending time through the map. Completing his heart events will also speed up your progress and unlock deeper relationship milestones.

Romancing Hayden takes some effort, but once you understand his routines and preferences, you’ll find it easy to win his heart. Plus, building a relationship with Hayden means you’ll get to know Henrietta better too — and that’s a win in itself.

