Is Fields of Mistria available on Xbox Series X/S?

Fields of Mistria is a cozy life simulator developed and published by NPC Studio. Last year, the developers released an early access version exclusively for PC via Steam. The gaming community is eager to see what this new indie studio has to offer. While the full game has yet to launch, some fans are holding on to the possibility of a console edition, specifically for the Xbox Series X and S.

Ad

While the game developers haven't ruled out the possibility of a console port, there is no word of a release window at the moment. Nevertheless, the game has yet to be fully released on PC, and NPC Studio could be channeling all its time and resources into the main release before branching out to the Xbox platform.

Note: Parts of this article are based on speculation and the author's opinion.

Will Fields of Mistria be released on the Xbox Series X and S?

The Xbox platform could be the perfect home for this life simulator (Image via NPC Studio)

The Xbox Series X and S were released in 2020, and have been a staple for modern gaming. The gaming community is steadily looking for new titles to experience, and this cozy simulator is perfect for a console that can do anything. NPC Studios initially worked on the PC version of Fields of Mistria, but PC and Xbox always come hand in hand. Perhaps a console version isn't too far off.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Is Avowed coming to PlayStation?

Game development can take a toll, and it is not cheap. Perhaps the developers of NPC Studio are working on one version of the game than extending their reach to deliver half-baked ports. As a new gaming studio, success means everything to the developers involved, and they must make a title that would leave a good first impression.

Fans of other life simulators like Stardew Valley and Harvest Moon will likely be intrigued by this title. These games are available on other platforms beyond PC. It would make sense for NPC Studio to include Xbox versions in its long-term plans to grow this franchise and the studio.

Ad

NPC Studio is focused on making the best version possible

Some fans tend to have extremely high and unrealistic expectations for game developers; however, their jobs are not that simple. While Fields of Mistria isn't a AAA game with ultra-realistic graphics and physics, it could still be tricky for developers to work on ports right out of the gate. NPC Studio is relatively new, and the the team might want to take things slow.

Ad

There is no rush to perfection (Image via NPC Studio)

In the official FAQ section of the game's site, the developers confirmed that they will be evaluating the possibilities of console editions in the future. The Steam early access phase was meant to act as a survey to gather enough data and feedback from players to help deliver a smooth launch later this year; perhaps this data will be taken into account for the inevitable console release.

Ad

Also read: Will Split Fiction be available on Xbox Game Pass?

It would make sense for NPC Studio to release Fields of Mistria on traditional home consoles like the Xbox Series X and S, especially since this covers a huge portion of the gaming community worldwide. More ports mean more players can get into the game, and it is a good way to prevent gatekeeping from more people.

Conclusion

Fields of Mistria could eventually come to the Xbox Series X and S (Image via NPC Studio)

NPC Studios never denied the possibility of a console version, and the developers are committed to delivering a great gaming experience at launch later this year exclusively for the PC platform. Perhaps there are already discussions for an Xbox port to be released after the developers squashed all bugs and other issues for the existing version.

Ad

Also read: Is Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One?

Fields of Mistria is a promising life simulator, and the gaming community should experience it regardless of the platform of their choice or whatever is much more accessible and available in their area. While NPC Studios couldn't say when the game will launch on consoles, the safest bet is after it fully releases on PC within the year.

NPC Studio has made great progress since the early access phase. The feedback of early testers will enable the developers to see other lingering problems and use the suggestions to improve the game. The Xbox Series X and S are not going anywhere for a while, and you shouldn't lose hope for a potential console port coming later this year.

Ad

You can play an early access version of Fields of Mistria on PC via Steam and play it on the go with a Steam Deck.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.