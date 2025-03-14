Fields of Mistria vs. Stardew Valley: 3 major differences between the two farming sim games

Fields of Mistria has been in the early access phase for PC for almost a full year, and the gaming community can't help but compare it to other iconic farming simulators. Stardew Valley has left a lasting impression for a variety of reasons, such as a cute art style, repetitive yet rewarding gameplay, and more. While both games have a few similarities, there are a few key differences that set them apart.

Ad

This article will showcase three major differences between these two impressive titles. NPC Studio did not shy away from the influences of other popular life simulator games, and has added a few twists to stand out.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Fields of Mistria vs. Stardew Valley: How are they different?

1) The story

The premise of Fields of Mistria is already enough to set it apart from other life simulators (Image via NPC Studio)

In Fields of Mistria, your character is tasked with helping to rebuild the town after a tragic earthquake shook your community to its very core. Your job will be to reconnect with neighbors, craft useful items, tend to your fields, and many more traditional farming tasks. You can grind these tasks daily to help bring back Mistria to its glory days and forge strong friendships with other characters.

Ad

Trending

There is a fantasy element to this story where your character can encounter different enemies lurking beneath the town. Your character can go out fishing for food near lakes, catch bugs, and even go mining for rare resources. Cozy life simulators are meant to be relaxing and NPC Studio has passed with flying colors.

Also read: Is Avowed coming to PlayStation?

Stardew Valley isn't much different. However, the story starts off on a much sadder note. Your character in this game will receive a letter about the passing of his grandfather, and among his final will is that his farm will be entitled to you. As a grandchild, your character has an obligation to keep the farm safe and stable. Your character will be thrown into the deep end of the farmer's life.

Ad

Keep playing and you will notice a massive change in your farm and town. This is one of those games where you may think what you do doesn't leave an impact, but it is entirely the opposite. These tasks can transform your farm into a better place and uphold your in-game character's grandfather's wish and legacy.

2) Multiplayer

This is one aspect that Fields of Mistria doesn't have (Image via ConcernedApe)

Indie games are much smaller in scope and scale. However, there are some that offer you the chance to connect and play with your friends and strangers. Stardew Valley has a multiplayer component where you can either become a host or receive an invitation from fellow farmers.

Ad

In this co-op mode, you can play with up to 1-8 players, which is a lot for an indie game about farming. Together with your friends, you can work together to improve your farm and do other chores. It may seem confusing, but it couldn't be simpler since all it takes is for a friend to join your lobby and you can do whatever you wish.

You and your friends can divide the tasks or do all of it together and even split the profit. Festivals are a key feature in this game, and you can experience them with your buddies. It is much more entertaining and fulfilling to experience a lively celebration with real people than with NPCs.

Ad

Also read: Will Split Fiction be available on Xbox Game Pass?

On the other hand, the early access phase of Fields of Mistria does not include a multiplayer feature. Perhaps NPC Studio ruled out the idea of playing with others and settled for a single-player experience. However, some of the early testers are open to the idea of working with friends, and this could convince the developers to add a co-op mode after the full launch later this year.

Ad

3) Platform availability

Fields of Mistria is locked on the PC platform for now, while Stardew Valley is available almost everywhere (Image via NPC Studio)

Stardew Valley is much older than Fields of Mistria, and it would make sense for the developers to work on several ports. ConcernedApe originally released this game for PC and developed more versions for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and even on mobile devices running on Android and iOS. More players got into the game because of this strategy and it left a lasting impression.

Meanwhile, NPC Studio is focused on releasing Fields of Mistria fully on PC first. The developers started an early access phase to collect necessary data and to hear what the gaming community wants out of this experience. While the game is expected to fully release later this year, NPC Studio intends to release PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S versions as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.