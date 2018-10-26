×
FIFA 19: 6 players who should have been a part of TOTW 6

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
28   //    26 Oct 2018, 10:20 IST

Image Courtesy: EA Sports/ FIFA 19
Image Courtesy: EA Sports/ FIFA 19

EA Sports announces 23 players every Wednesday who make up Ultimate Team’s Team of the Week for that particular week. The selection is made based on the players’ exceptional performances in the league on the previous Matchday. The footballers featuring with a TOTW card receive a rating boost for a limited amount of time. Players can either purchase these players using FIFA Coins or secure them by opening FIFA Packs to help them build their ultimate team.

However, with only 23 slots available each week, the company behind the franchise fails to include a couple of players who had a fantastic weekend playing for their club in the league, and in this article, let us look closer at the six players who should have been a part of FIFA 19 Ultimate Team’s Team of the Week 6.

#6 Oier Olazabal Paredes | GK | Levante UD | Slovenia

Oier's brilliant display helped his side clinch a famous victory against Real Madrid
Oier's brilliant display helped his side clinch a famous victory against Real Madrid

Oier put on yet another fantastic display in the Spanish LaLiga for Levante UD. The Spanish goalkeeper failed to replicate the clean sheet against Real Madrid but managed to pull out a couple of extraordinary saves to guarantee Levante UD a famous 2-1 win against Real Madrid. That heroic performance by the 23-year-old Spanish goalkeeper deserved him a spot on TOTW 6 at least as a substitute goalkeeper.

#5 Fernandinho | CDM | Manchester City | Brazil

Fernandinho scored a goal and provided an assist for Manchester City in the Premier League
Fernandinho scored a goal and provided an assist for Manchester City in the Premier League

Fernandinho performed exceptionally well in the Premier League game against Burnley. The 33-year-old Brazilian defensive midfielder scored a goal and set up another on Matchday 9 to help his side secure a comfortable 5-0 victory. With that win, Manchester City is still on top of the Premier League table. 

Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
