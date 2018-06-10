FIFA 19: Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar lead the way in first trailer, watch video

Official UEFA Champions League will be included in the game for the first time.

FIFA 19 (Credit: EA Sports)

The first trailer for FIFA 19 has been revealed and it showcases a huge addition to the widely popular game.

The official UEFA Champions League will be included in FIFA for the very first time after PES lost its license. Fans have been asking for the continental competition for a while now and will not be disappointed.

Cristiano Ronaldo is once again the cover star for the universally adored game after the Real Madrid star signed a deal with EA Sports last year. Apart from Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr. will also be featured on the cover.

The first look at FIFA 19 is all about the latest addition to the game. EA Sports showcases official UEFA Champions League branding, vivid atmosphere, and fluid gameplay in a short one and a half minute video.

Cristiano Ronaldo is seen speaking in the video, in his native Portuguese, as the Champions League theme plays on in the background.

Apart from the addition of UEFA Champions League, EA has also revealed some of the other new features in the gameplay.

The first is the active touch system, which will change the way players receive the ball. Together, both improved fluidity and player personality will alter a player's first touch. With both Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the user now getting more creative with the ball, FIFA 19 opens up a wide range of opportunities.

Another addition fans have been asking for a long time is an overhaul of the tactics system. FIFA 19 makes good on this promise and will have dynamic tactics for the very first time. Deeper game customization and multiple tactical approaches will change the way the game is played.

Apart from these, EA has also revealed new and improved 50/50 battles, and timed finishing. It is clear that the Esports giant is going all out for their latest edition, FIFA 19.

FIFA 19 is expected to launch on September 28. Here is the first trailer for the widely popular game.