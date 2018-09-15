FIFA 19: Everything you need to know about the FIFA 19 Demo

Image Credits: FIFA 19 / EA Sports

EA Sports' FIFA 19 will go on sale on 28 September 2018 for PC, Xbox One and PS4. The Legacy Edition of the game will also be released on that day for the older-generation consoles, which do not feature any of the enhances seen in the standard edition.

The company behind the franchise announced the top 100 players of FIFA 19 as a part of the buildup to the game's release in the past couple of days, before launching the demo on 13 September 2018.

This year's game features revamped game dynamics that bring in added realism to the game with the inclusion of dynamic tactics, timed finishing and other improvements. The influx of timed finishing has attained acclaim across different sections of the gaming community due to the increased challenge that it offers in the game, which makes the goals scored even more rewarding. Visually, with 4K video support along with loads of new animations, FIFA 19 looks spectacular.

The demo includes ten sides, two from Spain's LaLiga (Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid), two from the German Bundesliga (Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund), three from the Premier League (Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur), two from Serie A (Juventus, Roma), and one from the French Ligue 1 (Paris Saint Germain). Like the previous demos, one could play the traditional kick-off matches between these teams.

FIFA 19 will feature the official UEFA Champions League for the first time, and one could get a sneak-peak of the Champions League mode on the demo. Players could play a group stage match with one of the ten teams available on the demo. The Champions League is more than just an addition to this year's iteration and includes authentic broadcast experience with a new commentary team, featuring Derek Rae and Lee Dixon.

Furthermore, in the demo, one could also get a sneak-peak into the career mode - The Journey: Champions. This year's game not only features the final chapter of Alex Hunter but also includes the storylines of other characters, where one could either chase Champions League glory or make a name for themselves on the international stage.

The demo is available for download from the PlayStation Store (PS4), Microsoft Store (Xbox One) and Origin (PC).

Video: FIFA 19 Demo Trailer