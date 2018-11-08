×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

FIFA 19: Kartikeya becomes the first Indian player to join Christian Fuchs' Esports team

Kredy
ANALYST
News
53   //    08 Nov 2018, 21:44 IST

Image courtesy: Twitter
Image courtesy: Twitter

Kartikeya Behl from Delhi becomes the latest player to join an international Esports team after Leicester City's Christian Fuchs' NoFuchsGiven announced the final member of their FIFA roster. The 32-year-old Austrian defender is the first Premier League player to launch an Esports team.

Currently, NoFuchsGiven has seven members on its 2019 roster, but the team has hinted that more additions could be on its way. Kartikeya would team with the likes of Remi Thomas, Louis Campbell and Mohamad Al-Bacha, who is 2016 FIFA Interactive World Cup Champion.

Kartikeya Behl joined Christian Fuchs' Esports team
Kartikeya Behl joined Christian Fuchs' Esports team

The professional FIFA player has a string of accomplishments to his name, which includes an array of impressive wins at local and international tournaments. Kartikeya's career highlight so far would be winning the 2017 Asian Football Gaming Championship in Thailand. Moreover, he became the first Indian to ever win an international Esports tournament. The most recent edition of the tournament held at Singapore in July 2018 saw him finish in the top-12. He was one of the three players who represented the country at AFGC 2018. Additionally, the man from Delhi also won the PSG-ESports Cup earlier this year.

His connection with FIFA goes a long way back as his love for the game started when he picked up his controller to play FIFA 08 over a decade ago. Kartikeya trains 6-7 hours on a regular basis and hopes to conquer more international tournaments along the way during his time with Christian Fuchs' ESports team.

Overall, it is fair to say that Kartikeya Behl's inclusion to the NoFuchsGiven team certainly sheds some more light on the huge potential of the Indian Esports scenario. A win at an international tournament for the Delhitie with Fuchs' team would further strengthen his already well-established recognition all over the globe as a formidable FIFA player.

Also, Siddh Chandarna is the other Indian player who has joined an Esports team backed by a Premier League player. He is a part of Mesut Ozil's M10 team.

Topics you might be interested in:
Leicester City Christian Fuchs FIFA 19
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 10 Best youngsters and hidden...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: Top 10 Strikers To Feature in the...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 10 Best Goalkeepers to feature in...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 5 Underrated players in the game
RELATED STORY
10 times Football Manager predicted the future
RELATED STORY
PS4 News: EA Announces FIFA 19 PS4 Esports Tournament
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: The Fastest players in FIFA 19
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: Top 10 Free Kick Takers to...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: 6 Predictions for TOTW 8 
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 10 best passers in the game
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us