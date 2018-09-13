FIFA 19: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rated equally for the first time

Argentina v Portugal - International Friendly

EA Sports has announced the top 10 players on FIFA 19 and for the first time in the history of the game, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have received equal overall rating points.

Both Messi and Ronaldo are the giants of modern football and also the two of the greatest footballers of all time. Both of them have five won Ballon d'Ors each over the years. But, this will be the first time when both of them have an equal rating.

Cristiano Ronaldo has the same rating of 94 just like FIFA 2018. His tremendous performance at the club level and his transfer to Juventus has helped to maintain his position. He received a 90 'Pace' rating for his burning speed and a 90 for 'Dribbling', which is debatable. His 93 'Shooting' is justified, given his finishes. Besides that, he also flashes on the FIFA 19 cover.

Messi, on the other hand, was given a rating of 93, just a point behind Ronaldo in last year's game. But his performance on the field has helped him earn that one point to level his counterpart. He has a 96 'Dribbling' rating, which is a proof of his flawless technique.

Messi's brilliance as a playmaker is showcased by the 88 'Passing' rating along with 91 for 'Shooting'.

Apart from Messi and Ronaldo, the list of those 10 players which is announced by EA Sports also include the names of:

10. Toni Kroos (Overall Rating: 90)

9. David de Gea (Overall Rating: 91)

8. Luis Suarez (Overall Rating: 91)

7. Sergio Ramos (Overall Rating: 91)

6. Eden Hazard (Overall Rating: 91)

5. Kevin de Bruyne (Overall Rating: 91)

4. Luka Modric (Overall Rating: 91)

3. Neymar (Overall Rating: 92)

2. Lionel Messi (Overall Rating: 94)

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Overall Rating: 94)