Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

FIFA 19: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rated equally for the first time 

Sachin Arora
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
41   //    13 Sep 2018, 19:05 IST

Argentina v Portugal - International Friendly
Argentina v Portugal - International Friendly

EA Sports has announced the top 10 players on FIFA 19 and for the first time in the history of the game, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have received equal overall rating points.

Both Messi and Ronaldo are the giants of modern football and also the two of the greatest footballers of all time. Both of them have five won Ballon d'Ors each over the years. But, this will be the first time when both of them have an equal rating.

Cristiano Ronaldo has the same rating of 94 just like FIFA 2018. His tremendous performance at the club level and his transfer to Juventus has helped to maintain his position. He received a 90 'Pace' rating for his burning speed and a 90 for 'Dribbling', which is debatable. His 93 'Shooting' is justified, given his finishes. Besides that, he also flashes on the FIFA 19 cover.

Messi, on the other hand, was given a rating of 93, just a point behind Ronaldo in last year's game. But his performance on the field has helped him earn that one point to level his counterpart. He has a 96 'Dribbling' rating, which is a proof of his flawless technique.

Messi's brilliance as a playmaker is showcased by the 88 'Passing' rating along with 91 for 'Shooting'.

Apart from Messi and Ronaldo, the list of those 10 players which is announced by EA Sports also include the names of:

10. Toni Kroos (Overall Rating: 90)

9. David de Gea (Overall Rating: 91)

8. Luis Suarez (Overall Rating: 91)

7. Sergio Ramos (Overall Rating: 91)

6. Eden Hazard (Overall Rating: 91)

5. Kevin de Bruyne (Overall Rating: 91)

4. Luka Modric (Overall Rating: 91)

3. Neymar (Overall Rating: 92)

2. Lionel Messi (Overall Rating: 94)

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Overall Rating: 94)

Topics you might be interested in:
Ballon d'Or Barcelona Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi
Sachin Arora
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: The most likely Top 10 rated players
RELATED STORY
5 relatively unknown players who were rated higher than...
RELATED STORY
5 times Cristiano Ronaldo had a higher rating than Lionel...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: Top 10 Strikers To Feature in the...
RELATED STORY
5 superstar footballers and their worst ever FIFA ratings
RELATED STORY
5 famous footballers and their worst FIFA ratings
RELATED STORY
All-time highest-rated XI in FIFA
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar lead the way in first...
RELATED STORY
5 players who are better in FIFA than in real life
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: Cristiano Ronaldo revealed as cover star yet again
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us