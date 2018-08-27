FIFA 19: New Celebrations Expected To Be Added

Image Courtesy: FIFA 19 / EA Sports

EA Sports' FIFA 19 is slated to hit the stores on 28 September 2018 for PC, Xbox One and PS4. The most-anticipated sports simulation game of the year will also make its way to the older-generation consoles in the form of FIFA 19: Legacy Edition.

This year's game is set to bring in a host of changes to the overall gameplay while also showcasing a couple of completely new game modes. Like the previous iterations, this game too will feature customisable celebrations, offering a better choice for the end user to celebrate their goal.

There has been no official word from the company behind the FIFA franchise on the extended set of celebrations yet. However, the beta version of the game is out for a quite a while to select gamers. This has caused a string of leaks that feature new celebrations, and in this article, let us take a closer look at some of the new signature celebrations we could see in FIFA 19.

PSG and French forward Kylian Mbappe's folded arms celebration is all set to make its debut in this year's iteration. Along with him, Mbappe's teammate Paul Pogba will also be seen performing the Billy Dance celebration. Both the celebrations are seen in the beta version of the game.

They got Mbappe on point though 😂 pic.twitter.com/JuAgeUskne — World Cup winner, Paul Pogba (@bIindinho) August 12, 2018

Kylian Mbappe was seen performing the folded arms celebration throughout the 2018 FIFA World Cup. His fellow countryman Pogba first performed his iconic Billy Dance celebration after the Red Devils' 2-0 win against Ajax in the Europa League final. The Frenchman wanted it to feature in FIFA 18 itself, but it looks like this year's game would finally include the celebration that took the social media by storm last year.

Manchester United fans would be pleased with FIFA 19 as the beta includes the Milly Rock celebration, which is popularised by the Jesse Lingard. The English footballer performed the Milly Rock celebration for the first time after netting his debut goal against Arsenal last year.

So if you press A when you score with @JesseLingard on FIFA 19 he Milly Rocks 😂 I wanna know who they motion cap'd for this 🤣 pic.twitter.com/pFzcSsMbsy — World Cup winner, Paul Pogba (@bIindinho) August 12, 2018

The immensely popular Fortnite could spill over into FIFA 19 as well as the 'Take The L' dance has received immense traction in the recent past. French footballer Antoine Griezmann even performed the dance after scoring a goal in the 2018 FIFA World Cup final. The beta shows no signs of the 'Take The L' celebration; however, there are good chances that it might make its way into the retail version of the game.

However, it is highly unlikely that Dele Alli's new signature celebration will make its way into the game in September.

With all the changes and improvements announced so far, FIFA 19 sure does promise to deliver authentic football experience, which would please both casual gamers and passionate fans alike.

