FIFA 19: New Stadiums and LaLiga Features

Property of FIFA 19 / EA Sports

EA Sports' biggest football simulation game of the year FIFA 19 will hit the stores next month on 28 September 2018 for PC, PS4, XBox One and Nintendo Switch. The older generation consoles will receive FIFA 19: Legacy Edition, which does not feature all the bells and whistles of the game released for the next-gen consoles.

The company behind the franchise has promised a host of changes to the gameplay and other features that are all set to improve the overall experience of the end user. The Champions League, Europa League and the Super Cup are the biggest additions to the long-standing football simulation series.

For FIFA 19, EA Sports has partnered with LaLiga Santander to bring in authentic Spanish football experience that includes new stadiums and bettered player faces.

16 new stadiums are added to the game to take the total tally of LaLiga stadiums to 19, giving the player a better experience in Kick-Off and Career mode. This means that the game will feature stadiums of the smaller clubs, including the Estadio Benito Villamarín of Real Betis and Bilbao's Estadio San Mamés.

However, like FIFA 18, this year's game will also not feature FC Barcelona's home ground. Camp Nou will instead feature in Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 as the Catalan Giants have an exclusive contract with Konami, the company behind the PES franchise.

EA Sports advertised that the game includes precise head scans of over 200 LaLiga players, ensuring fluid gameplay that takes the gamer one step closer to the real football action. Furthermore, the authentic LaLiga broadcast that was visible in FIFA 18 will return with this year's game, featuring authentic team lineups and scoreboards.

The company announced earlier this year that the final chapter of Alex Hunter's journey would be at Real Madrid, trying to chase Champions League glory. With the influx of new stadiums and realistic player faces, the Journey mode has the potential to bring in an authentic LaLiga Santander experience.

Along with the Spanish League, the game will feature all the stadiums of the Premier League including the newly-built ground of Tottenham Hotspur and the three stadiums of the recently promoted clubs Fulham, Cardiff City and Wolverhampton Wolves. Authentic broadcast of the Premier League is also set to return with this year's iteration.

With the addition of almost all the stadiums of LaLiga and the authentic Premier League experience, the FIFA series just took a giant stride towards becoming the definitive football simulation game.

Video: FIFA 19 | The Definitive LaLiga Experience