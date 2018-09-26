FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 10 Best LaLiga players to feature in the game

Image Courtesy: FIFA 19 / EA Sports

FIFA 19 will be available for retail sale on 28 September 2018 for PS4, PC and Xbox One. EA Sports' advertised that this year's game wouldn't be like any other FIFA game as for the first time, one will be able to experience authentic UEFA Champions League experience.

Along with the official UEFA championships, the company behind the franchise introduced a redesigned kick-off mode along with a slew of gameplay improvements to bring the game one step closer to a realistic football simulation.

Every year, EA Sports announces the top 100 players in FIFA 19 as a part of the build-up to the game's release, and in this article, let us dive in deeper and look closer at the top-10 LaLiga players in FIFA 19.

Interestingly, Real Madrid's Gareth Bale and FC Barcelona's Coutinho do not feature on the list.

#10 Isco | CAM | Real Madrid | Spain

Isco gets the 10th position on this list

The 26-year-old Spanish central attacking midfielder takes the tenth spot on this list. Isco is a wonderful playmaker who is extremely effective in moving the ball around in the midfield while also making those quick runs towards the edge of the box to create goalscoring chances.

The Spaniard's exceptional dribbling stats combined with 80+ shooting and passing attributes make him very productive in attacking situations.

Overall - 89

Pace - 72

Shooting - 81

Passing - 85

Dribbling - 92

Defending - 61

Physical - 62

#9 Antoine Griezmann | ST | Atletico Madrid | France

Griezmann believes he's on par with Messi and Ronaldo

After playing as a winger for most of his career, Antoine Griezmann operates as a striker in FIFA 19. The French international boasts exceptional stats for pace, dribbling and shooting, allowing him to zoom past defenders and put the ball into the back of the net from even the most difficult chances.

The 81-rated passing ability allows Griezmann to even build-up attacks while playing as a second striker or a centre-forward.

Overall - 89

Pace - 86

Shooting - 86

Passing - 81

Dribbling - 88

Defending - 50

Physical - 70

