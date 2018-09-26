Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 10 Best LaLiga players to feature in the game

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
18   //    26 Sep 2018, 01:03 IST

Image Courtesy: FIFA 19 / EA Sports
Image Courtesy: FIFA 19 / EA Sports

FIFA 19 will be available for retail sale on 28 September 2018 for PS4, PC and Xbox One. EA Sports' advertised that this year's game wouldn't be like any other FIFA game as for the first time, one will be able to experience authentic UEFA Champions League experience.

Along with the official UEFA championships, the company behind the franchise introduced a redesigned kick-off mode along with a slew of gameplay improvements to bring the game one step closer to a realistic football simulation.

Every year, EA Sports announces the top 100 players in FIFA 19 as a part of the build-up to the game's release, and in this article, let us dive in deeper and look closer at the top-10 LaLiga players in FIFA 19.

Interestingly, Real Madrid's Gareth Bale and FC Barcelona's Coutinho do not feature on the list.

#10 Isco | CAM | Real Madrid | Spain

Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Isco gets the 10th position on this list

The 26-year-old Spanish central attacking midfielder takes the tenth spot on this list. Isco is a wonderful playmaker who is extremely effective in moving the ball around in the midfield while also making those quick runs towards the edge of the box to create goalscoring chances.

The Spaniard's exceptional dribbling stats combined with 80+ shooting and passing attributes make him very productive in attacking situations.

Overall - 89

Pace - 72

Shooting - 81

Passing - 85

Dribbling - 92

Defending - 61

Physical - 62

#9 Antoine Griezmann | ST | Atletico Madrid | France

Valencia CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga
Griezmann believes he's on par with Messi and Ronaldo

After playing as a winger for most of his career, Antoine Griezmann operates as a striker in FIFA 19. The French international boasts exceptional stats for pace, dribbling and shooting, allowing him to zoom past defenders and put the ball into the back of the net from even the most difficult chances.

The 81-rated passing ability allows Griezmann to even build-up attacks while playing as a second striker or a centre-forward.

Overall - 89

Pace - 86

Shooting - 86

Passing - 81

Dribbling - 88

Defending - 50

Physical - 70

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Luka Modric Lionel Messi Greatest Footballers of All Time FIFA 19
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 10 Best Goalkeepers to feature in...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: Top 10 Defensive Players to...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: Top 5 highest-rated midfielders...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: Top 10 Free Kick Takers to...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: New Stadiums and LaLiga Features
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: The most likely Top 10 rated players
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: World's best XI according to ratings
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: Top 10 Strikers To Feature in the...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 5 Underrated players in the game
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 10 Best Midfielders to Feature in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us