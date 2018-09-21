Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 10 Best Midfielders to Feature in the Game

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
305   //    21 Sep 2018, 19:49 IST

Image Courtesy: FIFA 19 / EA Sports
Image Courtesy: FIFA 19 / EA Sports

FIFA 19 is easily the most anticipated sports simulation game of the year and is slated to hit the stores on 28 September 2018 for PC, Xbox One and PS4. This year's iteration will be unlike any other FIFA game as it features the official UEFA Champions League for the first time along with a slew of gameplay improvements and new game modes.

The company behind the franchise announces the 100 highest-rated players of the game as a part of the build-up to the game's release, and in this article, let us dive in deeper and look closer at the top-10 midfielders in FIFA 19.

#10 Christian Eriksen | CAM | Tottenham Hotspur | Denmark

FC Internazionale v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Group B

Christain Eriksen is a crafty midfielder and picks out his teammates with unrivalled precision, thanks to his excellent passing skills. Additionally, the 26-year-old Danish footballer is equally good at running past defences and putting the ball into the back of the net.

Overall - 88

Pace - 74

Shooting - 82

Passing - 89

Dribbling - 86

Defending - 53

Physical - 64

#9 Paul Pogba | CM | Manchester United | France

Watford FC v Manchester United - Premier League

The Frenchman is a very strong midfielder and dominates the midfield area with his 87-rated physical attribute. Pogba is a true central midfielder and is a fine player to build attacks from the heart of the midfield. His high work rate is an added bonus.

Overall - 88

Pace - 75

Shooting - 79

Passing - 86

Dribbling - 85

Defending - 69

Physical - 87

#8 Sergio Busquets | CDM | FC Barcelona | Spain

FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga

The 30-year-old Spanish footballer is an excellent defensive midfielder in FIFA 19, thanks to his 80 physical and 85 defending attributes. Furthermore, Busquets is very effective in strengthing the back four during those crucial dying embers of the game. However, Sergio Busquets is not an ideal player to build attacks due to his 78 dribbling and 79 passing skills.

Overall - 88

Pace - 43

Shooting - 62

Passing - 79

Dribbling - 78

Defending - 85

Physical - 80

#7 Isco | CAM | Real Madrid | Spain

Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Isco is one of those few central attacking midfielders who are excellent at both setting up goals and scoring them. The 26-year-old Spanish footballer boasts of 92 dribbling, allowing him to slip past defenders with ease and pick out teammates with his pinpoint passing. Furthermore, his 81-rated shooting attribute makes him a deadly player within the box.

Overall - 89

Pace - 72

Shooting - 81

Passing - 85

Dribbling - 92

Defending - 61

Physical - 62

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Kevin De Bruyne Luka Modric FIFA 19 FIFA 19 Player Ratings
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 10 Best Goalkeepers to feature in...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: Top 10 Defensive Players to...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: Top 10 Strikers To Feature in the...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: Top 5 highest-rated midfielders...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: Everything you need to know about the FIFA 19 Demo
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: World's best XI according to ratings
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: players ratings leaked
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: Top 10 Free Kick Takers to...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 5 top players who missed out on...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 18: 6 worst glitches of the game 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us