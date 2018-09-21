FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 10 Best Midfielders to Feature in the Game

Image Courtesy: FIFA 19 / EA Sports

FIFA 19 is easily the most anticipated sports simulation game of the year and is slated to hit the stores on 28 September 2018 for PC, Xbox One and PS4. This year's iteration will be unlike any other FIFA game as it features the official UEFA Champions League for the first time along with a slew of gameplay improvements and new game modes.

The company behind the franchise announces the 100 highest-rated players of the game as a part of the build-up to the game's release, and in this article, let us dive in deeper and look closer at the top-10 midfielders in FIFA 19.

#10 Christian Eriksen | CAM | Tottenham Hotspur | Denmark

Christain Eriksen is a crafty midfielder and picks out his teammates with unrivalled precision, thanks to his excellent passing skills. Additionally, the 26-year-old Danish footballer is equally good at running past defences and putting the ball into the back of the net.

Overall - 88

Pace - 74

Shooting - 82

Passing - 89

Dribbling - 86

Defending - 53

Physical - 64

#9 Paul Pogba | CM | Manchester United | France

The Frenchman is a very strong midfielder and dominates the midfield area with his 87-rated physical attribute. Pogba is a true central midfielder and is a fine player to build attacks from the heart of the midfield. His high work rate is an added bonus.

Overall - 88

Pace - 75

Shooting - 79

Passing - 86

Dribbling - 85

Defending - 69

Physical - 87

#8 Sergio Busquets | CDM | FC Barcelona | Spain

The 30-year-old Spanish footballer is an excellent defensive midfielder in FIFA 19, thanks to his 80 physical and 85 defending attributes. Furthermore, Busquets is very effective in strengthing the back four during those crucial dying embers of the game. However, Sergio Busquets is not an ideal player to build attacks due to his 78 dribbling and 79 passing skills.

Overall - 88

Pace - 43

Shooting - 62

Passing - 79

Dribbling - 78

Defending - 85

Physical - 80

#7 Isco | CAM | Real Madrid | Spain

Isco is one of those few central attacking midfielders who are excellent at both setting up goals and scoring them. The 26-year-old Spanish footballer boasts of 92 dribbling, allowing him to slip past defenders with ease and pick out teammates with his pinpoint passing. Furthermore, his 81-rated shooting attribute makes him a deadly player within the box.

Overall - 89

Pace - 72

Shooting - 81

Passing - 85

Dribbling - 92

Defending - 61

Physical - 62

