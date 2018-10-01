FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 10 Best youngsters and hidden gems in the game

Image courtesy: FIFA 19 / EA Sports

FIFA 19 hit the stores on 28 September 2018 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. This year's game is radically different from any other iteration as it introduces official Champions League football along with a slew of gameplay improvements to bring the game one step closer to a perfect football simulation.

The Ultimate Team receives the most attention, but the career mode in FIFA 19, where one steps into the shoes of a manager and takes the club to glory, still has its charm. One of the most important aspects of the career mode is to scout young talented players who would then go on to become club legends, allowing you to secure multiple titles in the process, and in this article, let us look at the ten hidden gems that you must purchase in the career mode.

Note: One could always train their players to outgrow the potential. All stats are taken from FUTWIZ.

#10 Jadon Sancho | LM | Borussia Dortmund | England

Jadon Sancho possesses five-star skill moves

The wide midfielder from Borussia Dortmund takes the tenth spot on the list. The Englishman is a very dangerous player in the wide areas of the pitch, thanks to its 85-rated pace and 83-rated dribbling attributes. Furthermore, Jadon Sancho is one of the few players who boast five stats for skill moves.

Overall - 72

Potential - 87

#9 Jules Kounde | CB | Bordeaux | France

By Adrien33000 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wiki

Jules Kounde is only 19-years-old but boasts 70+ stats for all the key defending attributes. The Frenchman showcases 71 pace and is effective in the air as well. However, Kounde boasts only 67 rating for physical, but that is bound to increase as one progresses in the career mode.

Overall - 73

Potential - 86

