FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 5 Five-Star Skill Players in Bundesliga

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 23 // 27 Sep 2018, 20:13 IST

Image Courtesy: FIFA 19 / EA Sports

EA Sports' FIFA 19 is set to hit the stores on 28 September 2018 for PC, Xbox One and PS4, and this year's game will be launched in two other editions along with the standard edition. The company behind the franchise has promised that this year's game would be radically different from any other FIFA game, thanks to a slew of improvements announced by the company. Furthermore, this year's game will also feature the official licenses of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and the Super Cup, bringing the game one step closer to a perfect football simulation.

EA Sports announces the top players of the game as a part of the build-up to the game's release, and in this article, let us dive in deeper and look closer at FIFA 19's five five-star skill players in the German Bundesliga.

#5 Jadon Sancho | 72 | LM | Borussia Dortmund | England

Jadon Sancho is effective in both the wings

The 18-year-old English midfielder currently plies his trade for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Sancho is one of those players who is very effective in both the wings while also showing proficiency in the attacking midfielder position.

Jadon Sancho boasts 85 pace and 82 dribbling skills, positioning himself as a crafty player in the wide areas of the pitch. The Englishman's shooting, physical and passing attributes are a disappointment, though.

Nevertheless, Sancho is only 18 years old and is a fantastic buy for the future while playing the career mode.

