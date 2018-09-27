FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 5 Five-Star skill players in Serie A

Image Courtesy: EA Sports / FIFA 19

FIFA 19 - the biggest sports simulation game of the year will be available for retail sale on 28 September 2018 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

With a slew of changes of the gameplay mechanics concerning tactics, shooting, passing, and player movement, the company behind the franchise advertised that this year's iteration would be one step closer to perfect football simulation, and the same was evident from the demo that was released on 13 September 2018.

Furthermore, for the first time, one would be able to experience authentic UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Super Cup action in FIFA 19, along with brand-new kick-off modes. Official Serie A also makes a comeback to this year's game.

As a part of the build-up to the game's release, EA Sports announces the top players in the game, and in this article, let us dive in deeper and look closer at FIFA 19's five five-star skill players in Serie A:

#5 Stephan El Shaarawy | 81 | LW | AS Roma | Italy

El Shaarawy has always been brilliant on FIFA games

Stephan El Shaarawy kicks off the list in the fifth spot. The 25-year-old footballer netted nine goals and set up seven other for AS Roma during the 2017/18 season, which ensured that he would retain his rating in this year's FIFA game.

The Italian winger's 87 pace and 83 dribbling, combined with a high attack work rate position him as a very agile and aggressive player in the wide areas of the pitch. However, with his 58 physical, expect reasonable amounts of challenge while trying to overpower defenders to create goalscoring chances.

