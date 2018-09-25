Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 5 Underrated players in the game

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
219   //    25 Sep 2018, 00:13 IST

Image Courtesy: FIFA 19 / EA Sports
Image Courtesy: FIFA 19 / EA Sports

EA Sports' FIFA 19 is one of the most anticipated games of the year and is slated to hit the stores on 28 September 2018 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The company behind the franchise advertised the host of improvements made to the gameplay mechanics for a more realistic football experience. EA Sports did a fine job with that, and it was evident in the demo that was released on 13 September 2018.

Furthermore, this year's game will feature a redesigned kick-off mode along with authentic UEFA Champions League experience, bringing FIFA 19 one step closer to a perfect football simulation.

As a part of the build-up to the game's release, EA Sports announced the top-100 players in the game and the list is not void of controversy as some players are overrated while others were not rewarded for their brilliant performances last season, and in this article, let us shed some light on the five players who should be rated higher in FIFA 19.

#5 Ederson | GK | Manchester City | Brazil

Cardiff City v Manchester City - Premier League

Ederson had an incredible debut season for Manchester City and helped Pep Guardiola's men to capture the 2017/18 Premier League title with record points tally. The 25-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper maintained 17 clean sheets in the league and conceded only 26 goals.

His inspiring performances last season warrant him a higher rating in FIFA 19 and be placed in one amongst the top-5 goalkeepers in the game. His 86 rating is simply unjust as EA Sports has decided to rate ageing goalkeepers higher than him.

Overall - 86

Diving - 85

Handling - 80

Kicking - 90

Reflexes - 87

Speed - 64

Positioning - 82

