FIFA 19 Player Ratings: Top 10 Defensive Players to Feature in the Game

The year's biggest football simulation game is slated to hit the stores on 28 September 2018 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. FIFA 19 will be unlike any other FIFA game as it will feature official UEFA Champions League football for the first time.

Furthermore, the company behind the franchise advertised that this year's iteration would take players one step closer to authentic football action, thanks to a slew of gameplay improvements, which were all evident in the demo that was released earlier this month.

As a part of the build-up to the game's release, EA Sports announced the list of 100 highest rated players in the game. Additionally, the company unveiled the best defensive players, and in this article, let us look closer at the top-10 defensive players in FIFA 19 as having a strong defence to keep the ball out of the back of your net is crucial to winning those tight football matches.

#10 Toby Alderweireld | 85 | CB | Tottenham Hotspur | Belgium

Toby Alderweireld takes the tenth spot on the list. The 29-year-old Belgian defender boasts exceptional stats for defending and physical, establishing himself as a powerhouse at the heart of the defence. Furthermore, Alderweireld's 70+ stats for passing allow him to push the ball to dangerous positions to create goalscoring chances.

Pace - 62

Shooting - 57

Passing - 72

Dribbling - 66

Defending - 88

Physical - 78

#9 Miranda | 85 | CB | Inter Milan | Brazil

The 34-year-old Brazilian centre-back might not be a great shooter but is an excellent tackler, thanks to his 88-rated defending skills. Miranda's high defensive work rate ensures that the Brazilian is always the first person to come back on defence while his 76-rated physical attribute makes it difficult for attackers to get past him and put the ball into the back of the net.

Pace - 68

Shooting - 49

Passing - 60

Dribbling - 69

Defending - 88

Physical - 76

