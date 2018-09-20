Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: Top 10 Free Kick Takers to Feature in the Game

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
46   //    20 Sep 2018, 18:34 IST

Image Courtesy: FIFA 19 / EA Sports
Image Courtesy: FIFA 19 / EA Sports

FIFA 19 is set to hit the stores on 28 September 2018 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, and this year's iteration promises to be radically different from its predecessors, thanks to the introduction of the UEFA Champions League and a host of improvements to the overall gameplay design, bringing the game one step closer to a realistic football experience.

As a part of the build-up to the game's release, EA Sports announces some of the best players in the game, and in this article, let us dive in deeper and look closer at the top-10 free kick takers in FIFA 19. Be it career mode or Ultimate Team, having these players in your team guarantee to bring in some spectacular set pieces that could turn the match in your favour.

#10 Shunsuke Nakamura | 72 | CAM | Jubilo Iwata | Japan

Guangzhou Evergrande v Yokohama F.Marinos - AFC Champions League

Shunsuke Nakamura is a Japanese footballer who currently plies his trade for Jubilo Iwata in the J1 League. The 40-year-old central attacking footballer is well past his prime but still is very dangerous when it comes to taking setpieces right outside the box. However, his 31-rated pace is a disappointment in the game.

Pace - 31

Shooting - 72

Passing - 78

Dribbling - 73

Defending - 36

Physical - 64

#9 Paulo Dybala | 89 | CAM | Juventus | Argentina


Parma Calcio v Juventus - Serie A

Paulo Dybala has established himself as one of the key players of the Juventus lineup through the years. The 24-year-old Argentinian international is more than just spectacular free kicks; his 91-rated dribbling and 80+ rated pace, passing and shooting skills make him a very dangerous player in the box.

Pace - 85

Shooting - 85

Passing - 84

Dribbling - 91

Defending - 28

Physical - 66


1 / 5 NEXT
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
