FIFA 19: Team of the Week 6 announced

Angel Di Maria made FIFA 19's latest Team of the Week

EA Sports have released their weekly Team of the Week for FIFA 19. Electronic Arts release their Team of the Week based on individual and team performances throughout the week from players all around the world. If you play FIFA 19, you can actually challenge this tough team to a match in a difficulty level of your choosing.

Everton's Jordan Pickford has been elected the first team 'keeper while Deportivo Alaves' guardian Fernando Pacheco Flores is the second goalkeeper. Kenny Lala, Pavel Kadeřábek and Shane Duffy are the 3 defenders in the first XI - which is a strange choice since Lala and Kaderabek play as full backs.

Paris Saint-Germain's Angel Di Maria and Manchester United's Anthony Martial are the wingers for the team whereas Serie A duo of Matias Vecino (Inter) and Fabián Ruiz Peña (Napoli) are the central midfielders.

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, Werder Bremen's Maximilian Eggerstein, and Bayern Munich star striker Robert Lewandowski join the ranks to complete the starting XI.

Las Palmas full-back De La Bella, Seattle Sounders attacking midfield Nicolás Lodeiro, and Saudi Arabia Pro League's Brahian Alemán form the first half of the bench. Atalanta's Josip Ilicic, Emiliano Sala of Nantes and Luka Jovic of Frankfurt complete the bench.

Full squad

GK - Jordan Pickford - Everton

RWB - Kenny Lala - Strasbourg

RWB - Pavel Kaderabek - Hoffenheim

CB - Shane Duffy - Brighton

LM - Angel Di Maria - PSG

LM - Anthony Martial- Manchester United

CM - Fabián Ruiz Peña - Napoli

CDM - Matias Vecino - Inter

CM - Maximilian Eggestein - Werder Bremen

ST - Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich

RW - Riyad Mahrez - Manchester City

Bench

GK - Fernando Pacheco Flores - Alaves

LB - Alberto de la Bella Madueño - Las Palmas

CAM - Nicolás Lodeiro - Seattle Sounders

CAM - Brahian Aleman - Ettifaq FC

RW - Josip Ilicic - Atalanta

ST - Emiliano Sala - Nantes

ST - Luka Jovic - Eintracht Frankfurt

Reserves

CB - Timm Klose - Norwich City

RM - Zheng Long - Guangzhou Evergrande

ST - Landry Dimata - Anderlecht

ST - Paul Ebere Onuachu - Midtjylland

ST - Dinny Corcoran - Bohemian FC