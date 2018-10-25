FIFA 19: Team of the Week 6 announced
EA Sports have released their weekly Team of the Week for FIFA 19. Electronic Arts release their Team of the Week based on individual and team performances throughout the week from players all around the world. If you play FIFA 19, you can actually challenge this tough team to a match in a difficulty level of your choosing.
Everton's Jordan Pickford has been elected the first team 'keeper while Deportivo Alaves' guardian Fernando Pacheco Flores is the second goalkeeper. Kenny Lala, Pavel Kadeřábek and Shane Duffy are the 3 defenders in the first XI - which is a strange choice since Lala and Kaderabek play as full backs.
Paris Saint-Germain's Angel Di Maria and Manchester United's Anthony Martial are the wingers for the team whereas Serie A duo of Matias Vecino (Inter) and Fabián Ruiz Peña (Napoli) are the central midfielders.
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, Werder Bremen's Maximilian Eggerstein, and Bayern Munich star striker Robert Lewandowski join the ranks to complete the starting XI.
Las Palmas full-back De La Bella, Seattle Sounders attacking midfield Nicolás Lodeiro, and Saudi Arabia Pro League's Brahian Alemán form the first half of the bench. Atalanta's Josip Ilicic, Emiliano Sala of Nantes and Luka Jovic of Frankfurt complete the bench.
Full squad
GK - Jordan Pickford - Everton
RWB - Kenny Lala - Strasbourg
RWB - Pavel Kaderabek - Hoffenheim
CB - Shane Duffy - Brighton
LM - Angel Di Maria - PSG
LM - Anthony Martial- Manchester United
CM - Fabián Ruiz Peña - Napoli
CDM - Matias Vecino - Inter
CM - Maximilian Eggestein - Werder Bremen
ST - Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich
RW - Riyad Mahrez - Manchester City
Bench
GK - Fernando Pacheco Flores - Alaves
LB - Alberto de la Bella Madueño - Las Palmas
CAM - Nicolás Lodeiro - Seattle Sounders
CAM - Brahian Aleman - Ettifaq FC
RW - Josip Ilicic - Atalanta
ST - Emiliano Sala - Nantes
ST - Luka Jovic - Eintracht Frankfurt
Reserves
CB - Timm Klose - Norwich City
RM - Zheng Long - Guangzhou Evergrande
ST - Landry Dimata - Anderlecht
ST - Paul Ebere Onuachu - Midtjylland
ST - Dinny Corcoran - Bohemian FC