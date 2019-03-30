FIFA 19 TOTW Gameweek 28: 5 Best Players To Sign

EA Sports FIFA have announced the team of the week (#28) and it's filled with amazing players! The 23-man squad has 3 Hero cards as well as 2 players rated about 90 – Paul Pogba and Eden Hazard.

This week's TOTW cards are based on the player's performances in the International Break for their respective countries. The squad also has some amazing players who are not fit to me in the squad but very useful for SBCs.

Without further ado, here are 5 players you should get from the TOTW:

#5 – Salomón Rondón

Salomón Rondón is clearly not a striker who would be making any established player's squad. The Newcastle United star has an 84-rated card this week and it is going for around 27k on PS4 & XBOX while on PC, it is going for around 44k!

Almost all of the Squad Builder Challenges that are coming out lately have the requirement for 1 Team of the Week player at least. Stocking up Rondón would not be a bad idea as he is an 84-rated player.

Moreover, he is from the Premier League and thus it will be very easy to link him up with any good striker up top in the SBC.

#4 – Memphis Depay

It's Memphis Depay's 6th card in FIFA 19 Ultimate Team and his 2nd one rated at 86. The other 86-rated card is a Squad Building Challenge rewards card and a pretty expensive one.

This TOTW card though is not so expensive and is going for about 75k on PS4 & XBOX and at 86k on PC. Even if you do not have a Ligue 1 team or a Hybrid team with Dutch players, getting Depay would be a good option as he can be an impact sub.

He has 91 pace and 85 shooting, that is something really good for a striker.

