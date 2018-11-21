FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: 6 Players who deserve a spot on TOTW 10

Image Courtesy: FIFA 19/EA Sports

The Team of the Week announced every Wednesday by EA Sports consists of 23 players from across the globe how have performed exceptionally well in their respective leagues the past week. With Europe only seeing Nations League football, TOTW 10 will surely feature players who have stood a class apart in those international games that happened the previous week.

No matter what match these players played, the footballers on the TOTW list boast enhanced overall and stats for a limited amount of time, and one could secure the services of these players by either purchasing them using FIFA Coins or unlocking them by opening packs. Getting these cards could turn out to be a game changer during those crunch moments and would help you in building your ultimate team.

Without further ado, let us look closer at the six players who deserve a spot on FIFA 19 Ultimate Team's Team of the Week 10.

Note: All the stats presented in this article represent the players' ratings on their standard cards.

#6 Serge Gnabry | LM | Bayern Munich | Germany

Serge Gnabry scored a goal and provided an assist for Germany

The 23-year-old German international's goal and an assist for his country in the international friendly against Russia should ensure him a spot on TOTW 10. That performance ensured that his side would go on to defeat Russia with a comprehensive 3-0 scoreline.

Overall - 82

Pace - 91

Shooting - 81

Passing - 72

Dribbling - 85

Defending - 44

Physical - 67

#5 Harry Kane | ST | Tottenham Hotspur | England

Harry Kane was involved in both of the team's goals against Croatia

Harry Kane led from the front for England against Croatia in UEFA Nations League to guide his team towards a memorable 2-1 win. The 25-year-old striker was involved in both of his team's goals as set up one and scored the other himself.

Overall - 89

Pace - 70

Shooting - 90

Passing - 79

Dribbling - 81

Defending - 47

Physical - 83

