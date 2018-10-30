FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: 6 predictions for TOTW 7

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10 // 30 Oct 2018, 13:08 IST

Image Courtesy: EA Sports/FIFA 19

Every Wednesday, EA Sports releases a list of 23 players who will be a part of the Team of the Week. These footballers are selected based on their performance during the weekend in their respective leagues. The TOTW players receive special cards for a limited time with boosted stats, which could be unlocked by opening packs or purchased for FIFA Coins to help the user build their ultimate team.

A round-up of the top-5 leagues in Europe includes Manchester City still leading the Premier League table with a comfortable win, Dortmund staying on top of the Bundesliga table, two points ahead of Bayern Munich.

Juventus continued their winning ways in the Italian league while Paris Saint Germain stormed to their eleventh league win in a row in Ligue 1. FC Barcelona's 5:1 thrashing of Real Madrid in the La Liga was the most interesting scoreline of this past weekend.

Without further ado, let us look closer at the six players who should be a part of FIFA 19 Ultimate Team's TOTW 6.

Note: All the stats presented in the article represent the players' standard cards.

#6 Alexandre Pato | ST | Tianjin Quanjian | Brazil

Alexandre Pato scored a hat-trick

Alexandre Pato is currently playing for Tianjin Quanjian in the Chinese Super League. The 29-year-old Brazilian striker scored a hat-trick and provided an assist, helping his side secure a comfortable win with a dominating 6:2 scoreline. Pato now has fourteen goals to his name in nineteen league games.

Overall - 80

Pace - 85

Shooting - 77

Passing - 68

Dribbling - 80

Defending - 32

Physical - 69

#5 Joshua Brenet | LWB | Hoffenheim | Netherlands

Joshua Brenet'sperformancehelped Hoffenheim dispatch their opponents

Joshua Brenet is a 24-year-old Dutch defender who currently plies his trade for Hoffenheim in the German Bundesliga. The Dutchman's fantastic performance against Stuttgart on Matchday 9 helped his side secure a dominating 4:0 victory. In that game, Brenet provided an assist and scored a goal himself.

Overall - 74

Pace - 91

Shooting - 36

Passing - 61

Dribbling - 70

Defending - 70

Physical - 71

