FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: 6 Shocking exclusions from TOTW 7

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 77 // 01 Nov 2018, 19:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image Courtesy: EA Sports/FIFA 19

EA Sports releases a list of 23 players every Wednesday as part of the Team of the Week pack, who are selected based on their performance in their respective leagues the past weekend. The footballers who feature on this list boast improved stats and overall for a limited amount of time.

These TOTW cards could be either unlocked by opening FUT packs or by purchased using FIFA Coins. Getting these footballers on their team is crucial for every FUT player for it helps them build their ultimate team.

However, as with any list, there will be a couple of misses, and the same is true with TOTW 7. The company behind the franchise couldn’t accommodate a bunch of footballers on this list even if they had performed exceptionally well in the league, and in this article, let us look closer at the six players who should’ve been a part of the FIFA 19 Ultimate Team’s Team of the Week 7.

Note: All the stats presented in this article represent the players’ stats available on the standard cards.

#6 Denzel Dumfries | RB | PSV Eindhoven | Netherlands

Denzel Dumfries provided an assist and scored a goal

Denzel Dumfries is a 22-year-old Dutch defender who currently plies his trade for the PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch league. Dumfries was involved in both of his team goals on Matchday 10 against FC Groningen. The Dutchman netted a goal and provided an assist to guide his team to a 2-1 win to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

Overall – 73

Pace – 81

Shooting – 68

Passing – 49

Dribbling – 69

Defending – 64

Physical – 81

#5 Joshua Brenet | LWB | TSG Hoffenheim | Netherlands

Joshua Brenet was involved in two of the team's four goals on Matchday 9

Joshua Brenet heroics for TSG Hoffenheim on Matchday 9 of the Bundesliga helped his side secure a dominating 4-0 victory. The 24-year-old Dutch defender set up a goal and scored one himself, taking his overall tally to two goals and one assist in four league games.

Overall – 74

Pace – 91

Shooting – 70

Passing – 36

Dribbling – 70

Defending – 61

Physical – 71

1 / 3 NEXT