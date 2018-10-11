FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: TOTW 4 announced featuring deadly strikers

EA Sports announces 23 players as a part of the Team of the Week (Image Courtesy: FIFA 19 / EA Sports)

FIFA 19’s Ultimate Team is probably the most-favourite mode in the game as one could build the team to their liking right from scratch.

Every week, EA Sports announces 23 players as a part of the Team of the Week, which includes heightened overall in the form of special cards. These cards could either be gained by purchasing packs or by winning matches against the TOTW in the Ultimate Team Mode. No matter how you capture them, having them as a part of your team will certainly boost your chances against your opponents and will bring you one step closer to build the Ultimate Team.

Without further ado, let us shed some light on the FIFA 19’s fourth Team of the Week.

Note: All TOTW player stats are taken from FUTHEAD.

#23 Saleh Al Shehri | 72 | ST | Al Raed| Saudi Arabia

The 24-year-old Saudi Arabian footballer takes the 23rd spot on the list. Al Shehri put the ball into the back of the net twice while playing against Al Feiha, helping the team secure its first victory of the 2018/19 season. Saleh Al Sehri received a massive boost of 10 points, taking his overall from 62 to 72.

#22 Lukas Jutkiewicz | 76 | ST | Birmingham City | England

Lukas Jutkiewicz is a 29-year-old English footballer who currently plies his trade for Birmingham City in the EFL Championship. The Englishman had a fantastic game against Rotherham on matchday 12 that saw him net a hattrick for the team, taking his goal tally to 6 strikes. That splendid performance last week ensured that Lukas Jutkiewicz would receive a rating boost of 8 points, taking his overall to 76 from 68.

#21 Jesus Imaz | 78 | CAM | Wisla Krakow | Spain

The 28-year-old Spanish footballer makes his way into TOTW 4 with good performances in the previous round in the Polish league that saw him net two goals in the first half. Imaz received a boost of 8 points, taking his overall to 78 from 70.

