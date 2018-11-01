FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: TOTW 7 announced featuring Suarez, Mane and Diego Godin

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 94 // 01 Nov 2018, 01:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image Courtesy: EA Sports/FIFA 19

The Team of the Week cards that are announced by EA Sports every Wednesday feature heightened overall and bettered stats than the regular cards. These upgrades are given to select players who managed to perform significantly better than their peers the previous weekend in their respective leagues.

The TOTW cards are available for a limited time and one could either unlock them by opening FUT packs or purchase them using FIFA Coins. Having these players with increased overalls in your team would go a long way in helping you build your ultimate team.

Without further ado, let us look closer at all the players who are a part of FIFA 19 Ultimate Team's Team of the Week 7.

#23 Alphonso Davies | RM | Vancouver Whitecaps | Canada

Alphonso Davies scored a brace

Alphonso Davies is a 17-year-old Canadian wide midfielder who currently plays for Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS. Davies scored two goals against the Timbers on Matchday 33 to take his tally to 8 goals in 31 league games.

Overall - 79

Pace - 94

Shooting - 74

Passing - 68

Dribbling - 80

Defending - 61

Physical - 76

#22 Gyasi Zardes | ST | Columbus Crew SC | United States

Gyasi Zardes scored a hat-trick in the league game

Gyasi Zardes netted a brilliant hat-trick against Minnesota United on Matchday 35 of the MLS to help his side secure a crucial 3-2 victory over their opponents. Those three goals took his overall tally to 19 goals in 33 league games.

Overall - 79

Pace - 87

Shooting - 79

Passing - 65

Dribbling - 75

Defending - 47

Physical - 81

#21 Billy Sharp | ST | Sheffield United | England

Billy Sharp scored a hat-trick

Billy Sharp scored a hat-trick for Sheffield United on Matchday 15 of the Championship to help his side demolish Wigan Atletic 4-2. With those three goals, the Englishman now has ten goals to his name in thirteen league games.

Overall - 78

Pace - 70

Shooting - 80

Passing - 70

Dribbling - 71

Defending - 47

Physical - 78

1 / 11 NEXT