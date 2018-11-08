FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: TOTW 8 revealed featuring Anderson, Mertens and Werner

Image Courtesy: EA Sports/FIFA 19

FIFA 19 Ultimate Team's Team of the Week is announced every Wednesday by EA Sports. The company behind the franchise reveals a list of 23 footballers who are selected based on their performance in their respective leagues during the previous week. All the footballers who are a part of the team of the week receive a rating boost for a short amount of time, who could either be unlocked by opening packs or purchased using FIFA Coins.

Getting these players could well turn out to the difference between a winning and losing team on the Ultimate Team, and in this article, let us look closer at all the players that feature on FIFA 19 Ultimate Team’s Team of the Week 8.

#23 Manuel Schaffler | ST | SV Wehen Wiesbaden | Germany

Manuel Schaffler’s four goals and an assist for SV Wehen Wiesbaden in the German third tier football earned him a spot on TOTW 8. The 29-year-old German striker now has seven goals and four assists in thirteen league games.

Overall – 78

Pace – 78

Shooting – 79

Passing – 60

Dribbling – 70

Defending – 35

Physical – 82

#22 Mario Leitgeb | CM | Wolfsberger AC | Austria

Mario Leitgeb is a 30-year-old Austrian central midfielder who currently plies his trade for Wolfsberger AC in the Austrian domestic league. Letigeb netted a hat-trick to guide his team to a memorable 3:2 victory over Austria Vienna.

Overall – 72

Pace – 55

Shooting – 58

Passing – 65

Dribbling – 67

Defending – 68

Physical – 75

#21 Craig Goodwin | LM | Adelaide United | Australia

Goodwin scored a brace and provided an assist

The 26-year-old Australian wide midfielder had an exceptional game on Matchday 3 of the A-league. Goodwin played a part in all the team’s three goals, scoring two and setting up one another. Craig Goodwin now has three goals in three league games.

Overall – 75

Pace – 82

Shooting – 74

Passing – 72

Dribbling – 77

Defending – 63

Physical – 75

