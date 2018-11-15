FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: TOTW 9 is out; features Edinson Cavani, David Silva and Marco Reus

Image Courtesy: EA Sports/FIFA 19

Like every Team of the Week, this week's TOTW 9 that was unveiled on Wednesday features a list of 23 footballers who are hand-picked by EA Sports based on their performances in their respective leagues the previous week.

The footballers who are a part of this list receive an upgrade to their stats for a limited amount of time in FIFA 19 Ultimate Team. One could secure the services of these players either by purchasing the TOTW cards using FIFA Coins or by unlocking them by opening packs. Securing the services of these players is key for anyone as the boosted overall could help them in those crucial situations to help one build their ultimate team.

Without further ado, let us look closer at FIFA 19 Ultimate Team's Team of the Week 9.

#23 Robin Jansson | CB | AIK | Sweden

The 26-year-old Swedish footballer scored the team's only goal to guide AIK to a crucial 1-0 win over Kalmar FF. With that goal, Jansson took his overall tally to two goals and one assist in 25 league games.

Overall - 72

Pace - 70

Shooting - 43

Passing - 60

Dribbling - 64

Defending - 71

Physical - 77

#22 Danijel Aleksic | RM | Yeni Malatyaspor | Serbia

Danijel Aleksic provided an assist and netted a brace to help his side record a comfortable 5-0 win over Trabzonspor on Matchday 12 of the Turkish Super League. With those two goals, the 27-year-old wide midfielder takes his season tally to five goals and two assists in 12 league games.

Overall - 78

Pace - 80

Shooting - 80

Passing - 78

Dribbling - 77

Defending - 41

Physical - 78

#21 Wilson Morelo | ST | Independiente Sante Fe | Columbia

Wilson Morelo is a 31-year-old Columbian striker who currently plies his trade for Independiente Sante Fe in Columbia. Morelo netted a hat-trick for his side in the Columbian domestic league to secure a dominating 3-0 win over Millonarios.

Overall - 79

Pace - 82

Shooting - 80

Passing - 70

Dribbling - 80

Defending - 47

Physical - 74

