FIFA 19 Winter Upgrade: Jadon Sancho to get the biggest upgrade?

Jadon Sacho has been the surprise package of the season. The 18-year-old joined Borussia Dortmund on the Transfer Deadline Day in August for a £10 million fee from Manchester City.

When the move took place, there was not much hype surrounding it because everyone thought it would be at least a season or two before Sancho got to play regularly in Bundesliga. And why not? He is just 18 years old and Christian Pulisic had made the right-wing his own at Westfalenstadion.

However, Lucien Favre had something else in his mind. 21 days after signing for his new club, Sancho was making his debut – starting for BVB vs Borussia Mönchengladbach. Favre had benched Pulisic for the young Englishman and there was an uproar in the Yellow wall.

But all that was put to rest when Sancho got the ball at his feet. He was impressive from the word go and scored the first goal of the game – 42 minutes in. The former Manchester City man played the whole game and was named the Man of the Match.

That was just the start and Sancho has not looked back since. The impressive performances called out for FIFA 19 players to get him into their Ultimate Team but his ratings were just not good enough for anyone to take a gamble on him.

At just 72, FUT players were just not convinced that they could do anything with him in the game. And nobody could blame them because his pace and dribbling stats were the only ones above 80. The next highest was passing at 62 and his shooting was just 56!

His impressive on-field performances did earn him a TOTW card (week 7) at the end of October – at 79 and the hype just got real. Adding to that, he won the Player of the Month award for October and got his ratings pushed to 84!

A little confusion over the SBC saw EA release an LM card for him first before taking it down within an hour and then returning with an RM card almost a day later. Now, if you play against a Bundesliga side, you are bound to see the Sancho POTM card in their team, alongside the familiar faces of Reus, Lewandowski etc.

Now to the main question: how much of an upgrade are the EA going to give Sancho?

Going by the indications EA have given with his TOTW and POTM cards, the assumption is that he will have his base card rise up to 80 or 81, at least. This is likely to be the biggest upgrade in FIFA 19 as well.

Possible changes to his ratings will be:

Pace: 85 → 89

Shooting: 56 → 71

Passing: 62 → 77

Dribbling: 82 → 85

Defending: 31 → 34

Physical: 52 → 60

An upgrade from silver to gold for a 18-year-old is a big thing but going by his talent and performances on the pitch, it is not a big surprise. Many will argue that he deserves a bigger upgrade but for the time being, that might just be his new base ratings.

For all the latest FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades, stick to Sportskeeda.

