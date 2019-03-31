×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 3 PSG players who should have got upgrades

Sripad
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
7   //    31 Mar 2019, 21:04 IST

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

PSG are having the most PSG-like season ever. They are dominating the Ligue 1 but crashed out of the Champions League from a winning position. The French champions are just unable to catch a break in the European competition and no change in player or manager is helping them.

PSG are currently 20 points ahead of 2nd placed Lille in the French league and in the semi-finals of Coupe de France where they face FC Nantes. Thomas Tuchel's men have played brilliantly this season and it has been a collective effort.

While the world only talks about Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani, it's not just them who have made things possible for the French side. There are a lot of other players as well who have exceeded expectations but gone unnoticed because of the ruthlessness of the front three.

Here are 3 PSG players who deserved an upgrade in FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades but didn't get it:

#3 – Angel di Maria

Angel di Maria's rating in FIFA 19 is really low. The Argentine might not be the best in the world - he is nowhere close to it - but a rating of 84 is just not good enough.

The winger has been playing in multiple positions on the pitch for PSG and has been a vital figure for them this season. However, for some reason, EA Sports have not given him the rating upgrade he deserves.

While a huge boost wasn't expected, EA could have moved him to 86 at least. When players like Matic, Ozil etc have such high ratings, it's not correct to have a hardworking and vital player like Di Maria rated lower than them.

Will he get the push in FIFA 20? Only time will tell.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain Football Angel di Maria Marco Verratti FIFA 19 FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades
Sripad
ANALYST
The gaming side of @falsewinger.
FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 3 Barcelona players who should have got upgrades
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 5 Chelsea players who should have got upgrades but didn't
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 5 Premier League players who should have got upgrades
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 5 Players Who Got The Best Upgrades
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 3 Players Whose Card Should be Upgraded from Silver to Gold 
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 5 Arsenal players who deserved upgrades
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 3 Premier League players who might get a downgrade
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 3 Chelsea players who are likely to get a downgrade
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 5 Premier League players who deserve an upgrade
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 3 Manchester United players who will get a downgrade
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us