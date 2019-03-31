FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 3 PSG players who should have got upgrades

Sripad FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 7 // 31 Mar 2019, 21:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

PSG are having the most PSG-like season ever. They are dominating the Ligue 1 but crashed out of the Champions League from a winning position. The French champions are just unable to catch a break in the European competition and no change in player or manager is helping them.

PSG are currently 20 points ahead of 2nd placed Lille in the French league and in the semi-finals of Coupe de France where they face FC Nantes. Thomas Tuchel's men have played brilliantly this season and it has been a collective effort.

While the world only talks about Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani, it's not just them who have made things possible for the French side. There are a lot of other players as well who have exceeded expectations but gone unnoticed because of the ruthlessness of the front three.

Here are 3 PSG players who deserved an upgrade in FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades but didn't get it:

#3 – Angel di Maria

Angel di Maria's rating in FIFA 19 is really low. The Argentine might not be the best in the world - he is nowhere close to it - but a rating of 84 is just not good enough.

The winger has been playing in multiple positions on the pitch for PSG and has been a vital figure for them this season. However, for some reason, EA Sports have not given him the rating upgrade he deserves.

While a huge boost wasn't expected, EA could have moved him to 86 at least. When players like Matic, Ozil etc have such high ratings, it's not correct to have a hardworking and vital player like Di Maria rated lower than them.

Will he get the push in FIFA 20? Only time will tell.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement