FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 5 Players Who Got The Best Upgrades

Arvind S FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 411 // 08 Mar 2019, 03:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ajax v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

FIFA 19's winter ratings refresh was recently conducted, with as many as 138 players receiving boosts in their ratings.

While the results of the refresh were more or less along expected lines, there were a few surprises EA had in store for the fans.

The likes of Eden Hazard and Lionel Messi failed to get an increase in their ratings, while others like Lucas Torreira and Nikola Vlasic were the recipients of quite significant boosts.

Several players' cards were also upgraded from silver to gold as just reward for stellar displays on the pitch over the course of the first half of the season.

Now, with all that done and dusted, we take a look at the five players who have received the biggest upgrades in FIFA 19's winter ratings refresh.

(As many as 6 players received a boost of 5 rating points, but only the two players with the highest overall ratings have been considered).

#5 Luka Jovic (75 -> 80)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Olympique de Marseille - UEFA Europa League - Group H

The Bundesliga has witnessed several breakout stars this season, and Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic is among the best of them.

Jovic has starred for Frankfurt, scoring 15 goals in just 22 leagues games, and is in a heated race for the Golden Boot with Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski.

Advertisement

Jovic is one of just 23 Bundesliga players to receive an upgrade in the ratings refresh, but his is by far the most significant.

The 21-year-old's base rating was just 75, with shooting rated at 74, passing at 62 and dribbling at 73. Those have all received significant upgrades as expected, with his overall rating now rising to 80.

That could increase by several notches in FIFA 20, where he is expected to be rated at 82-83 at least.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement