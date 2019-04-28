×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

FIFA 20: 3 Things to Expect from the New Game

Anuj Gupta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
59   //    28 Apr 2019, 16:16 IST

Image courtesy: Index hr website
Image courtesy: Index hr website

FIFA 19 was not quite the game EA was hoping for at least in terms of the negative reviews it received after a few months. The Shooting, AI defending and general gameplay was not as enjoyable as other FIFA editions have been.

However, the upcoming video game has a lot of promise and developers of FIFA 20 will certainly be working hard to make this edition a great success. Here we will see what Electronic Arts can add to the game in terms of new features and changes to already existing ones to make FIFA 20 the best football simulation yet.

Dynamic weather

Image courtesy: Youtube website
Image courtesy: Youtube website

The new Frostbite engine is known for changing weather scenarios in-game. It has been introduced in other EA titles and may make its way to FIFA this year. Konami’s Pro Evolution Soccer already uses this feature and gamers can feel the difference between snowy and watery fields while playing passes, all over general movement and gameplay.

According to EA DICE’s Patrick Bach, weather is more than just a pretty effect added for visual entertainment. The changing weather in a Battlefield V game creates even more unpredictable situations. Fog changes the way snipers and fighter planes operate in-game. Similarly, rain and snow can make terrain challenging to play as there will be more slips and chances of making mistakes will increase on a sloppy or snow-covered ground.

The scenario of going into a game thinking if it will rain or not and how will the wind conditions might change the game by affecting the aerial passes is how real managers think. These are practical complications which players deal with and bringing it to FIFA 20 will definitely change how the game is being played even on the professional levels.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
FIFA 19
Advertisement
FIFA 20: 5 Things that must change in Gameplay
RELATED STORY
FIFA 20: Release date, trailer, demo, gameplay upgrades, game modes, and cover star
RELATED STORY
FIFA 20 Player Ratings: Predicting the top 5 players in the game
RELATED STORY
FIFA 20 Career Mode: 5 Features Every Player Wants
RELATED STORY
FIFA 20: 5 Chelsea players who deserve an upgrade 
RELATED STORY
FIFA 20: 5 Chelsea players who should get a downgrade
RELATED STORY
13 Reasons Why Borderlands 3 Can Be Game Of The Year 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE 2K19: Improved Gameplay, New Modes; Things you can expect from the game
RELATED STORY
FIFA 20 Player Ratings: Predicting the top 5 LaLiga players in the game
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades: 3 Players Whose Card Should be Upgraded from Silver to Gold 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us