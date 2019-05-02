FIFA 20: 5 Arsenal players who should get an upgrade

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal FC - Premier League

A new era was ushered in at the Emirates with the departure of Arsene Wenger after over two decades at the helm and the subsequent arrival of Unai Emery in the summer.

Emery had quite a task on his hand in rebuilding the side whilst also trying to carry on the legacy Wenger had left behind. He has done a fairly good job at that, despite Arsenal blowing hot and cold over the course of the season thus far.

While a top-four finish would represent success, the Gunners are also in contention to lift the Europa League trophy.

Their success has been built on the performances of a few key players and on that note, here are five Arsenal players who deserve upgrades in FIFA 20:

#5 Sokratis

S.S.C. Napoli v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Sokratis was signed from Borussia Dortmund this past summer to shore up the Arsenal backline and he has done a fairly good job of that.

While Arsenal have continued to leak goals, especially in big games, Sokratis has been the one player who can come away with his head held high.

The Greek was rated at 84 in FIFA 19 and wasn't upgraded during the ratings refresh which was quite surprising considering his performances in the first half of the season.

However, he is expected to rise to at least 86 in FIFA 20. Currently, his physicality and defending are rated at just 82 and 84, and those could receive significant upgrades.

His pace, which is not his greatest strength, is rated at 69, but could be given a boost of 1, increasing it to 70 in FIFA 20 although that remains unlikely.

Either way, Sokratis is expected to be one of Arsenal's highest rated players in FIFA 20.

