FIFA 20: 5 legends who should be added to the game

Getting a legend into your team is the best thing that can happen in FIFA apart from getting Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi. The card is easily linkable with others and there is no worry about chemistry as long as they are played in the right position at the start of the match.

Without further ado, here are 5 legends EA Sports should add in FIFA 20:

#5 – Ferenc Puskás

Ferenc Puskas is easily the greatest Hungarian footballer ever. The former Real Madrid striker has an incredible scoring record but, surprisingly, he hasn't been added to the game so far.

In FIFA 20, he has to be added without fail. The striker is easily one of the best of all time but might not be as good as Ronaldo or Pele. With that said, his rating should not be low too low. Ideally, he should be 85, 93 and 88 in FIFA Ultimate Team.

The striker has the best goal of the year award named after him, but he's not the kind of striker who used to score goals like Zlatan Ibrahimovic. He should be a decent striker with 70% of the characteristics and stats that Ronaldo possesses.

#4 – Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane retired in 2006 and why EA Sports have not added him to the game is a mystery as well. The Frenchman is regarded as one of the best ever and has to be added to FIFA 20.

The Real Madrid manager should be added as Central Attacking Midfielder and rated at 87, 95 and 90. Zidane had a great time at Bordeaux and deserves a good rating. He hit his peak around 2000 when he won the FIFA World Cup and the EUROs with France.

He also went on to win the Ballon d'Or at that time and was easily the best in the world at that period. He has to be rated at 95 for that phase in his career, and it would be one of the best cards in the game.

He was still one of the best in the world at the time of his retirement and his final card should be rated at 90.

