FIFA 20: 5 Manchester United players who deserve an upgrade

Manchester United v FC Internazionale - 2019 International Champions Cup

Manchester United did not have a great season last time around and they finished trophyless. The Red Devils finished 6th in the Premier League table and were knocked out of Champions League by Barcelona.

Jose Mourinho got the sack mid-way through the season and the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjær gave them sone hope. They had started playing well all of a sudden and it looked like he was set to guide them top a top 4 finish.

However, as soon as the manager was handed a permanent deal, things went downhill. The results were not what they wanted it to be and things looked bleak again for them. While the squad as a whole failed last season, a few of them did shine a little.

Here are 5 Manchester United players who deserve an upgrade in FIFA 20:

#5 – Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a new signing at Manchester United and a much-needed one as well. The right-back was a star in the making at Crystal Palace and has all the potential to become a world-class defender.

Signed for a whopping £50M fee, the Red Devils would be hoping that he can help them stop leaking goals. The youngster was rated at just 70 in FIFA 19 initially but given an upgrade to 76 in FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades.

He was brilliant throughout the season and a key reason why Palace did not as many goals as his new side, Manchester United last season. While he is just a replacement for Antonio Valencia, he is a massive upgrade.

In FIFA 20, EA Sports should push him to 79 at least – the same as Luke Shaw's UCL card in FIFA 19. Moreover, his card should be upgraded from a non-rare gold to a rare gold in the upcoming game.

