FIFA 20: Best budget Ultimate Team ST/CFs under 30K coins

Note: The prices listed in this article are accurate as of 12 December, 2019.

To build a successful and more importantly fun FIFA Ultimate Team squad, it is imperative to have consistent goalscorers leading your side. As the overpowered go-to tactics evolve and change as each edition goes by, the 'ideal' attributes to have in a forward also vary vastly. In FIFA 19, for example, headers in the box were essentially the end-all-be-all of finishing chances in the box, especially with players such as Flashback Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

On FIFA 20, so far, forwards with high agility, dribbling and shooting could be considered as the way to go. This is not to say that big and burly strikers will not function well, but those with the aforementioned attributes could potentially fit the game mechanics a bit better.

In this article, we take a look at some of the best center-forwards you should consider for your FUT teams who are available for under 30,000 coins.

#5 Lucas Moura

Lucas Moura's FUT 20 in-game stats. Image courtesy: FUTBIN

Approx. Price: 4,900

Key stats: 95 acceleration, 93 agility, 92 balance, 82 finishing, 82 composure, 4-star combo

Key weaknesses: 57 strength, 76 long shots

The most affordable name on this list by some distance, Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura is most certainly one of the most OP cards on the game at an entry-level. The Brazilian's blistering pace (95 acc.) and 4-star weak for and 4-star skill moves combo made him one of the most in-demand cards for starter squads earlier on in the game. Lucas' great maneuverability on the ball is one of the biggest strengths of the card and is great for anyone who loves a counter-attacking style of play. With his pace (92), he could easily play on the flanks and he is a respectable finisher in front of goal.

Recommended position(s): ST, LW/RW

Recommended chem style: Deadeye

#4 Lautaro Martinez IF

Lautaro Martinez' FUT 20 in-game stats. Image courtesy: FUTBIN

Approx. Price: 18,000

Key stats: 87 strength, 89 agility, 87 finishing, 88 heading acc., 4-star combo

Key weaknesses: 75 balance, 73 long shots, 79 composure

Inter Milan's goalscoring sensation Lautaro Martinez features on this list for his first in-form card, which he got for scoring a match-winning brace against Sassuolo. The versatile forward can be used in a number of ways. He could be used as a hold-up striker due to his aerial prowess with 91 jumping and 88 heading, or he could be used as a pacy number 9 with a chem style boosting his pace. Considering his impressive physical stats (87 aggression, 87 strength) for a player who stands at 5'9", he's a fun card to use on the game and can find the back of the net with ease due to his 87 finishing.

Recommended position(s): ST

Recommended chem style: Engine, Deadeye

#3 Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino's FUT 20 in-game stats. Image courtesy: FUTBIN

Approx. Price: 23,000

Key stats: 88 ball control, 88 composure, 88 dribbling, 85 finishing, 4-star combo

Key weaknesses: 78 acceleration, 77 sprint speed, 76 long shots

Roberto Firmino is a very interesting card on FIFA 20. His ability on the ball and prowess in front of goal leaves players with a variety of options to choose from, in terms of how to deploy the Brazilian. His stock 87 positioning, 85 finishing, and 88 composure make him a bonafide goalscorer. But, his relative lack of pace (77) and superb vision and short passing (both 86) make him well suited to a withdrawn role behind another striker, either as a second striker or as a CAM. Liverpool's #9 is simply a joy to use on the game wherever he plays and his other key attributes of 88 dribbling, 88 ball control and 4-star skill moves helps the player evade opponents and pull out outrageous flicks and tricks.

Recommended position(s): ST, CF, CAM

Recommended chem style: Hunter (for max pace boost at ST), Basic

#2 Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette's FUT 20 in-game stats. Image courtesy: FUTBIN

Approx. Price: 18,000

Key stats: 87 finishing, 87 positioning, 86 composure, 86 reactions, 86 shot power, 4-star combo

Key weaknesses: 74 heading, 78 long shots, 74 curve (for finesse shots)

Much like Roberto Firmino, Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette isn't the fastest striker available on the market but is a genuine threat in front of goal. His combo of 82 sprint speed and acceleration (can be boosted by a chem style to 90+) isn't the worst stat in the world depending on the gamer's style of play. Slick and easy on the eye, Lacazette's overall stat of 85 shooting (including 87 positioning and finishing) speaks volumes about his ability to finish anything in and around the opposition penalty box, and he also has a 4-star weak foot. His 85 agility and balance also make him a fairly evasive player on the game and he can look after the ball in tight spaces very well. If paired with another pacey forward in attack, the Frenchman is capable of running the show in the attacking third, also given his 81 short passing.

Recommended position(s): ST, CF

Recommended chem style: Hunter

#1 Lorenzo Insigne

Lorenzo Insigne's FUT 20 in-game stats. Image courtesy: FUTBIN

Approx. Price: 24,000

Key stats: 94 acceleration, 94 agility, 93 balance, 89 vision, 93 ball control, 90 dribbling, 85 long shots, 4-star combo

Key weaknesses: 40 strength, 34 aggression, 77 finishing

Speaking of controlling the ball in tight spaces, Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne is perhaps one of the most if not the most evasive player on the game. The Italian, for the price on the market, feels like a premium player on the pitch due to his astonishingly high dribbling attributes. Although he isn't the most clinical player in front of goal with just 77 finishing, he's a mesmerizing attacker in a two-striker setup or even as a CAM, due to his 89 vision and 87 short passing. Insigne's close control, first touch, 4-star skill moves, and silky-smooth dribbling combined with a blistering 94 acceleration make him an exceptional attacking unit and is arguably the most over-powered forward available on a cut-price price.

Recommended position(s): ST, CF, CAM

Recommended chem style: Deadeye, Hunter