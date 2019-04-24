FIFA 20 Career Mode: 5 Features Every Player Wants

Sripad FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 23 // 24 Apr 2019, 00:19 IST

FIFA Career Mode needs a revamp and it has to be a big one!

FIFA 20 is coming out this September and the hype is real! The game is not set to release until September but there is a lot of talk about it already.

While FIFA 19 gears up for Team of the Season on Ultimate Team, the ones who play just the career mode are already bored. Most of them have finished all the objectives in the game and can't wait for the next one to arrive.

Career Mode is one thing that EA Sports have not really paid attention to lately as Ultimate Team has been their main focus. However, the game was built on the offline mode where players were managing their favourite clubs and getting the players they want.

It's about time EA Sports put a little more thought into the career mode and make these 5 important changes:

#5 – Create a club

Create A Club was one of the best things in FIFA until they decided to scrap it all of a sudden. Just like in Ultimate Team at the start of the season, players were able to make their own team, give it a name, pick logos and jerseys and start off.

However, unlike Ultimate Team, you had the option of getting the best players to your club at the start itself but with an insane loss due to high wages, users had to sell their top players. But that's just for a few of them.

Most of the ones who used the 'Create A Club' option, used to pick the best wonderkids from the teams in the same country and start from scratch. Building the team and winning the Champions League with it was a unique joy and EA should bring that option back!

