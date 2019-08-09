FIFA 20 News: EA introduces new features in Career Mode

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News 14 // 09 Aug 2019, 07:12 IST

Fifa 20

FIFA 20, the upcoming football video game in the market which is set to be released on 27th of September has finally got some announcements for the fans.

Like the earlier versions of the FIFA Franchise, this game will also be going to feature multiple modes. But the main highlight of the game is its Career Mode.

Recently EA has made an official announcement regarding what's new in the Fifa 20 on their official blog:

Our vision was to breathe new life into the Manager Career experience by leveraging the huge amounts of data that playing this mode generates, and build a variation of ever-changing stories that would surface to our players through Pre and Post-Match Press Conferences and Player Conversations.

So from the above statement, it is clear that the players can see something different in the Career mode of FIFA 20 if compared to older versions.

The mode, which is not getting updates or any changes from the past two years, suddenly started getting some extra attention after the press conference.

EA also stated that,

"The experience of each match will be treated differently by the ‘journalists’ and will always feel authentic and dynamic, depending highly on the outcome, goals scored, opponent, time of season or stage of the competition, and more."

Apart from this, officials also confirmed that the tools and the amount of logic behind the stories are also enhanced for the Career Mode. A bunch of new features has also been introduced especially for the Career Mode lovers.

Press Conferences have also been introduced in which players can ask their doubts live from the manager through a messaging app. Players will also see brand new UI themes along with some General Improvements and addition of features. The pitch notes of FIFA 20 Career Mode are also available on their official website. To read that, Click Here

