FIFA 20 News: EA supports "No Room for Racism" awareness campaign by Premier League

Anuj Gupta ANALYST News 21 Oct 2019, 21:47 IST

A special No Room for Racism kit has been launched by EA in support of the Premier League's campaign.

EA, the game developer of FIFA 20 will release new content to support Premier League's “No Room for Racism” campaign. The campaign is focused on removing racist abuse and other forms of discrimination from the beautiful game. The company also tweeted about the update.

In addition to the jerseys in the game, EA also introduced new stadium dressing, special FUT kits and LED boards all carrying the “No Room for Racism" message. The company has not yet revealed a launch date for the new items in FIFA 20.

The racist chants during Bulgaria and England's recent UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier were a major cause in triggering the release of this update from EA. England players, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Tyrone Mings were on the receiving end of discriminative and racist insults by a section of the Bulgarian fans during thier 0-6 loss to the Three Lions..

Following the tweet, many players have already supported EA’s cause to stand against racism. Manchester United player and England international, Jesse Lingard has earlier said,

“Racism is not and never will be acceptable in sport or society, Everyone has the right to feel safe and included”

Raheem Sterling and Tammy Abraham also appeared in a video promoting the anti-racism message by EA. The problem of racism is very common in football where players and fans from different parts of the world come together. The match between Bulgaria and England is a prime example, while similar incidents of abuse were also noticed in Serie A recently.

It is heartening to see EA joining hands with the Premier League to tacle the issue of racism. One of the company's representatives has also confirmed that the jerseys promoting “No Room for Racism" will be absolutely free in the game for users.