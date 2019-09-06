FIFA 20 News: Ratings Reveal countdown kicks off with Raheem Sterling, Kylian Mbappe and more, Brazilian Icon announced

FIFA 20

The road to FIFA 20 has officially been kicked off by EA Sports with a trailer based on their traditional Ratings Reveal countdown. EA are set to reveal the 100 highest-rated cards as part of the countdown to the game's official launch date. Released annually by the American game developers, FIFA 20 is scheduled to drop in the final week of September, with Early Access (Champions and Ultimate Editions) set to begin on the 24th and the Standard Edition set to drop on the 27th.

FIFA 20 is the 27th instalment of the game that began in 1993 and is set to bring some of the biggest upgrades the franchise has witnessed. From the re-introduction of street football (VOLTA, as branded by the developers) for the casual players to fully revamped reward systems for the FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) faithful, EA Sports are pulling out all the stops for the game.

On Friday, EA released a massive update on the ratings of various players via a brilliant trailer on social media. The video was captioned,

“Raheem Sterling, Kaká, and João Félix enter the FIFA Ratings Bunker as the world's best players compete to improve their FIFA 20 Ratings. Let the debate begin…”

with iconic American rapper Pusha T’s ‘Numbers on The Boards’ providing an adept background theme for the trailer.

Amidst a host of leaks on social media platforms, EA confirmed the addition of one of the most anticipated Icon cards in FUT 20 - that of Brazilian legend Ricardo Kaká.

The former Real Madrid and AC Milan man was revealed to have a base card rating of 87, middle card rating of 89 and prime card rating of 91, with all three being central attacking midfield (CAM) cards by default. At the time of writing, there is no word on a potential Prime Moments rendition of the card.

The trailer had an assortment of ratings on display, with Kaka and Rio Ferdinand watching on. Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard was confirmed to have an 82 CAM rated card, which is the same rating as his FIFA 19 card.

His compatriot and city rival Raheem Sterling rating was then revealed to have a rating of 88 with right wing (RW) as a default position. This is a significant +3 upgrade on his base card rated 85 last year (Ratings Refresh boosted it to an 87-rated card in February).

Atletico Madrid’s new acquisition João Félix then appeared and stole the show with a sublime display of ball control, and was revealed to have an 80-rated card. Not only is this a monumental upgrade on his 69-rated left wing (LW) card from FIFA 19, he is now a centre-forward (CF) in-game and is part of an elite group of players with 5-star skills as part of his arsenal. Real Madrid wonderkid Vinicius Jr. was also briefly shown to be a 79-rated left winger (LW) card shortly after Félix’s sequence in the video.

The remainder of the ratings were shown in glimpses but enough to be able to identify them. Most of the cards revealed apart from those of Kaká, Vinicius, Sterling and Lingard are special cards known as Ones to Watch, which will be upgraded in accordance with other special cards received by said players on FUT.

Other Ones to Watch cards revealed include:

Sebastian Haller

FIFA 19 base rating: 78, ST

FIFA 20 rating: 83, ST (+5)

Transfer: Eintracht Frankfurt to West Ham United

Thorgan Hazard

FIFA 19 base rating: 81, LM

FIFA 20 rating: 82, RW (+1)

Transfer: Borussia Mönchengladbach to Borussia Dortmund

Joelinton

FIFA 19 base rating: 69, ST

FIFA 20 rating: 78, ST (+9)

Transfer: 1899 Hoffenheim to Newcastle United

Eden Hazard

FIFA 19 base rating: 91, LW

FIFA 20 rating: 91, LW (no change)

Transfer: Chelsea to Real Madrid

Luka Jović

FIFA 19 base rating: 75, ST

FIFA 20 rating: 83, ST (+8)

Transfer: Eintracht Frankfurt to Real Madrid

Nicolas Pépé

FIFA 19 base rating: 75, RM

FIFA 20 rating: 83, RM (+8)

Transfer: Lille to Arsenal

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

FIFA 19 base rating: 70, RB

FIFA 20 rating: 79, RB (+9)

Transfer: Crystal Palace to Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain Ratings

Shortly after the Ratings Reveal trailer was released, another new trailer featuring Paris Saint-Germain stars took the FIFA community by storm. Football freestyle duo The F2 hosted a set of training drills in the video to test some of PSG’s stars’ agility, shooting and ball control on the pitch.

The drills featured Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria, Marco Verratti, Julian Draxler and french superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Their ratings are displayed in the following tweet:

Edinson Cavani took a -1 from his previous rating of 89 on FIFA 19. Angel Di Maria saw his rating get a +2, and is now an 86-rated RW in-game. Verratti’s rating is unchanged from the previous edition and remains an 86-rated CM while Julian Draxler remains 83 as well but is now a CAM card as opposed to a CM card on FIFA 19.

Kylian Mbappe's card, much like his career with PSG, seems to keep getting better with every passing edition of the game. The Frenchman went from an 83-rated ST in FIFA 17 to an 87-rated RW after his heroics at the World Cup with France and Ligue 1 with PSG. Now, he is revealed to have an 89-rated ST(!) card in FIFA 20 with 96 pace.

EA announced September 9th, Monday, as the official release date for the ratings. We will keep you updated as new information comes our way!