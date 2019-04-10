FIFA 20 Player Ratings: Predicting the top 5 LaLiga players in the game

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga

EA Sports' latest edition of FIFA - FIFA 20 - will hit stores later this year. While an official release date has not yet been announced, it is widely believed to be around late September, which is when previous editions of the game were released.

LaLiga players have dominated past editions of FIFA, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo sharing the honours for the highest rated player in the past decade.

While Ronaldo no longer features in the Spanish league, there is still considerable talent to watch out for.

On that note, here, we try to predict the top five LaLiga players in FIFA 20 along with their overall ratings:

#5 Luka Modric - 90

Real Madrid CF v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

Luka Modric has had an extremely disappointing season by his lofty standards. After carrying Madrid to their third successive Champions League triumph and also leading Croatia to the World Cup final, many expected Modric to go one step further and raise his level of play a notch.

However, that did not transpire and the Croatian struggled to come to terms with life under a bunch of new managers at the club.

Now that Zinedine Zidane is back though, Modric might regain some of the form he showed in the early stages of last year, but it remains to be seen whether he stays at the club beyond this season.

Modric was among the top five players in FIFA 19, rated at 91, but he is expected to slide down a few rungs on the back of a far-from-stellar season.

While he could still be given a rating of 90 by EA in FIFA 20, that would just about help him make the top 5 in LaLiga. A steep fall indeed.

