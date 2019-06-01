FIFA 20: Predicting the top 5 left-backs

Sripad FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 99 // 01 Jun 2019, 00:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Previews - UEFA Champions League Final

With many FIFA players opting to play with 3 at the back, the use of full-backs in the game has decreased. However, the prices and importance of these players has remained high and that is because of the amazing qualities these left-backs possess.

Without further ado, here are the predicted top 5 left-backs in FIFA 20:

#5 – Andrew Robertson (85)

Liverpool have been flying high this season and every single one of the players in the squad has stepped up. The Reds gave Manchester City a run for the Premier League title and only missed out on winning it by 1 point.

In the Champions League, they did the unthinkable and overcame a 3-0 deficit to beat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate. While a lot of the credit will go to the forwards, the defenders are the actual heroes of Liverpool's season.

The one stand-out player at the back has to be Andrew Robertson. The £8 million signing from Hull City has been one of the best left-backs in the world this season and should be among the top 5 in FIFA 20.

Rated at just 81 initially in FIFA 19, EA Sports gave him an upgrade in February. The left-back was pushed from 81 to 83 in the FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades but that is just not enough to justify what he has done on the pitch.

EA Sports should consider giving him an even bigger upgrade when they decide the ratings for FIFA 20. While a lot of Liverpool fans would be asking to make him the highest rated left-back, that is just not possible.

There are a couple of others who are still better than him at the moment but if he maintains this consistency next season as well, he will surely be knocking on the door to be rated as the best in FIFA 21.

1 / 3 NEXT