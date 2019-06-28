FIFA 20: Predicting the top 5 legends

Image: FIFPLAY.com

FIFA Ultimate Team is the only place where you can play with the legends of the game. The former top players who dominated the world of football during their time are in the game and to get them, you need to have a lot of luck and/or coins.

They are available in packs but the chances of getting them are really low. The best cards of all legends start at a minimum of 750,000 coins – a number which only Ronaldo and Messi surpass among the current players.

Without further ado, here are the top 5 legends in FIFA 20:

[PS: Only confirmed names have been taken into account]

#5 – Ronaldinho (94)

The man who made most of the current generation fall in love with Football. Ronaldinho was rated at 94 in FIFA 19 and was the one player every single person playing FIFA wanted in their team.

The Brazilian is known for his skills in the game and he's just incredible to play with. As long as you know when and what skill move to use, there is no one you would need in your team other than Ronaldinho.

As he is a legend in the game, do not expect his rating to increase. His price will surely shoot up at the start and will remain above 2 million for the whole of FIFA 20.

#4 – Paolo Maldini (94)

Paolo Maldini is one player you want in your defence. As long as he's in your team, it is going to be very difficult for your opponent to score as it is nearly impossible to get past the Italian and also win headers against him.

Rated at 94 as well in FIFA 19, there is no way he will be handed a downgrade or an upgrade as everyone feels this is the perfect rating for him. His best card goes for around 1.13 million and at the start of FIFA 20, it will be over 1.5 million for sure.

