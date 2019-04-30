×
FIFA 20 Premier League ratings: Predicting the top 5 strikers

Sripad
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
131   //    30 Apr 2019, 22:03 IST

Who will be the highest rated striker?
Strikers are the most important players in football, especially in FIFA, as they get you the goals you need to win games. Naturally, the top strikers are the costliest players in the game and people have to save a lot of coins in order to get the best ones!

In the Premier League, there are not many 'world class' strikers but there are enough of them who can get the job done for your team. The FIFA players who build a team around English clubs usually tend to go for an Icon striker as the ones in the league are not what they are looking for.

Here are the potential top 5 Premier League strikers in FIFA 20:

#5 Alexandre Lacazette - 86

It's been 2 seasons in the Premier League for Alexandre Lacazette and he has finally started to show that he can lead the charge for Arsenal. The Frenchman has been starting games regularly for Arsenal but has always been substituted by Unai Emery in the second half.

The striker has shown frustration over not completing games but the manager has continued to stick to his principles. The former Lyon striker has been in decent form this season with 13 goals and 8 assists in the Premier League.

However, in the Europa League, he has just 2 goals and 1 assist. The striker never made an appearance in the FA Cup while he managed to notch just 1 goal in 2 Carabao Cup appearances.

Overall, Lacazette has enjoyed a decent season and was given an upgrade in the FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades. The Arsenal star was pushed from 84 to 85 in the game and is expected to be given another upgrade in FIFA 20.

EA Sports should hand him a rating of 86 in FIFA 20 and make him the best rated French striker behind Griezmann if Kylian Mbappe is made a right-winger again.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Liverpool Football Alexandre Lacazette Roberto Firmino FIFA 20
