FIFA 20: Top 5 strikers who deserve an upgrade

Sripad FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 33 // 28 Jul 2019, 17:18 IST

Luka Jovic

Signing a top striker is what most people do first when they are building a FIFA Ultimate Team. It is not a surprise because the basic rule in Football is 'most goals win'.

While a lot of players are very good on the pitch, not all of them have good ratings in FIFA. Here are 5 strikers who should get an upgrade when FIFA 20 comes out:

#5 – Luka Jovic

If there is one striker every club wished they had right now, it would be Luka Jovic. The Serbian is just 21-years-old but has already been tipped to become the best striker in the world in no time.

He was on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt last season from Benfica and nobody had a clue about his talent at the start, so much so that the Portuguese side gave Eintracht an option to sign him permanently for just around €7 million.

Once the season started, everyone started to take notice and he was the talk of the scouts, pundits and fans. Everyone wanted to see what he was and how he is scoring so freely.

He ended the season in fine fashion with the German side who activated the option to buy him permanently. However, he has been sold to Real Madrid straightaway for a reported fee of €60 million.

Jovic was rated at just 75 at the start of FIFA 19 – the bare minimum rating needed for a gold card. His pace, shooting and dribbling stats were in the 70's while his physical and passing stats were in the 60's.

EA Sports rightfully upgraded his rating in the FIFA 19 Winter Refresh but only got him up to 80. While his pace and dribbling were definitely upgraded, it still remained in the 70's while his physical stat was also pushed to the same.

His shooting was boosted to 80 but that is still not enough. In FIFA 20, EA Sports have to push Jovic up to 84 at least with his pace and dribbling at 82 or 83 while his shooting should be 85 or 86.

